U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    -38.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,784.00
    -93.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,468.25
    -245.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.20
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.63
    -0.69 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.11 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0840
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,111.76
    +785.17 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.59
    +23.20 (+5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,479.22
    +228.94 (+0.84%)
     

FPW Media Announces Ranking on Adweek's 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies

FPW Media
·3 min read
Image
Image

FPW Media Ranks No. 45 on Adweek 75: Fastest Growing With Three-Year Growth of 122%

Featured Image for FPW Media

Featured Image for FPW Media
Featured Image for FPW Media

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adweek yesterday ranked FPW Media no. 45 in its annual Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies feature. Fastest Growing honors the 75 top agencies — large and small, from all over the world — whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

"FPW was first named to AdWeek's fastest growing companies in 2020, and I am honored for FPW Media to have had the privilege of being named a second time," said Owen Garitty, founder and lead creative. "This is a tremendous achievement that was only possible through the hard work of FPW's team members as well as our incredible clients who continue to trust us with their brands."

Complete results of Adweek 75: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2022 and in the Oct. 24 issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

"After weathering the pandemic-induced economic crisis of 2020, agencies experienced a new year that saw many shops returning and surpassing their pre-pandemic revenues in 2021. But a new threat looms in 2022: Inflation and a potential recession are driving brands to cut marketing spend — even when most experts recommend increasing ad spend during economic downturns," said Jameson Fleming, Adweek's editor.

"As budget cuts trickle down to agencies, they get a smaller piece of the pie (if they even get a piece at all), which can potentially initiate layoffs," Fleming added. "This year's Fastest Growing Agencies are in a unique position to use their rapidly scaling businesses to come out of economic turbulence with their staffs intact and ready to pick off business from agencies that are struggling to get by."

The FPW Difference

FPW Media was founded on the concept of positioning our clients to stand out amongst their competition in a fast-paced world. We make the impossible possible on a daily basis for our incredible clients by equipping them with cutting-edge strategies that ensure optimal market engagement. Our unique company structure allows us to perform all of our services in-house with a critical eye for consistency and detail. Our team of creatives works with brands across the nation to develop innovative solutions and breathtaking content. From marketing to business services, we provide the perfect solutions for any industry and execute our clients' goals without compromise.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Joe Liebersbach
541.343.1355
joe@fpwmedia.com

4660 Main Street, Suite 160
Springfield OR 97478

More About Adweek

Methodology 

The 2022 Adweek 75: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue level by 2019.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information on Adweek 75: Fastest Growing, visit https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2022/.

For more information, contact: pr@adweek.com

Contact Information:
Joe Liebersbach
Director of Client Strategy
joe@fpwmedia.com
541-343-1355

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Chipotle earnings: 'May be time to call the bottom on restaurant margins,' analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chipotle's latest earnings miss alongside a revenue miss, the restaurant chain's sales growth, pricing trends on menu items, and growth forecasts for store expansions.

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: M

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • John Deere opens new Fulton Market office to attract tech talent

    Deere & Co. opened its first Chicago office this week, spurring Silicon Valley and other tech capitals in choosing Fulton Market as the home for its new information technology hub.

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • IBM, Lenovo, Cisco and Wolfspeed lead the charge for innovation in the Triangle – discover the brains behind it all

    In just fiscal 2022 alone, companies such as IBM, Lenovo, Wolfspeed and Cisco Systems have been assigned hundreds of patents that involved participation by inventors in the Triangle. Here's who the inventors are.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Google was supposed to be Wall Street’s safe haven, but now it’s a dart board

    Even in Big Tech, safety is no longer a sure thing. And Alphabet executives are learning that lesson the hard way.