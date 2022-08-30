Frac Sand Market Size to Grow by USD 1.75 billion with 65% Contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Frac Sand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.53%. Technavio categorizes the global frac sand market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frac sand market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The abundance of unconventional oil and gas resources is one of the key factors driving the frac sand market size growth. In addition, the growing petroleum refining is one of the key frac sand market trends supporting the market growth. However, the increasing dependency on renewable energy sources is one of the factors impeding the frac sand market size growth.

Frac Sand Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

For more insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Frac Sand Market Vendor Analysis

The frac sand market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the frac sand market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The frac sand market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frac Sand Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Frac Sand Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors:

Athabasca Minerals Inc.

Atlas Sand Co. LLC

Badger Mining Corp.

CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd.

Covia Holdings LLC

Diversity Technologies Corp.

ECP Management LP

Emerge Energy Services LP

Hi Crush Inc.

Permian Frac Sand LLC

Preferred Proppants LLC

Sibelco Group

Sierra Frac Sand LLC

SmartSand Inc.

Source Energy Services Ltd.

US Silica Holdings Inc.

Victory Nickel Inc.

Vista Proppants and Logistics

Access extensive vendor profiles with market-specific product offerings and strategic insights in this PDF Sample

Frac Sand Market Segmentation Highlights

Revenue-generating Type Segment Analysis

Regional Opportunities

Grab your Report Sample PDF Copy for segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution!

Frac Sand Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frac sand market report covers the following areas:

Frac Sand Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frac sand market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frac sand market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frac sand market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frac sand market vendors

Related Reports:

Proppants Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Geofoams Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frac Sand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 65% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Sand Co. LLC, Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd., Covia Holdings LLC, Diversity Technologies Corp., ECP Management LP, Emerge Energy Services LP, Hi Crush Inc., Permian Frac Sand LLC, Preferred Proppants LLC, Sibelco Group, Sierra Frac Sand LLC, SmartSand Inc., Source Energy Services Ltd., US Silica Holdings Inc., Victory Nickel Inc., and Vista Proppants and Logistics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 White frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Brown frac - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Badger Mining Corp.

10.4 CARBO Ceramics Inc.

10.5 Covia Holdings LLC

10.6 Emerge Energy Services LP

10.7 Hi Crush Inc.

10.8 Sibelco Group

10.9 Sierra Frac Sand LLC

10.10 SmartSand Inc.

10.11 Source Energy Services Ltd.

10.12 US Silica Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frac-sand-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-75-billion-with-65-contribution-from-north-america---17-000-technavio-reports-301612562.html

SOURCE Technavio