Fracking water treatment market size to increase by USD 1,208.4 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing consumption of natural gas as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the fracking water treatment market will witness a YOY growth of 4.06% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (treatment and recycle and deep well injection), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The fracking water treatment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,208.4 million at a CAGR of 4.18% from 2022 to 2027

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023-2027

Fracking water treatment market - Vendor insights

The global fracking water treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in designing and manufacturing solutions that support fracking water treatment. These vendors are investing significantly in research and development to introduce better offerings in the market and expand their customer base. Some of the strategies adopted by vendors to strengthen their position are M&A and strategic partnerships.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Fracking water treatment market - Geographical analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fracking water treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 85% of the global market growth.

Companies use recycled water in their operations due to the high rate of adoption of the hydraulic fracturing process. The amount of water required in hydraulic fracturing is higher than the quantity of water available. Therefore, there is a rise in demand for the installation of water treatment facilities in drilling areas where the hydraulic fracturing process is used. In addition, the hydraulic fracturing process involves the use of several harmful chemicals such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. These factors increase the need for water treatment facilities, which is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Fracking water treatment market - Key segment analysis

The treatment and recycle segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for water supply across the world. Adverse environmental conditions such as droughts have also increased the demand for water treatment. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Fracking water treatment market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing consumption of natural gas is driving the market growth. The use of natural gas in fertilizer plants, power generation units, and the petrochemical, transportation, residential, and commercial sectors has increased significantly in major natural gas-producing countries such as China and the US. The demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel is also increasing, especially in developing countries such as India. This will increase the demand for more offshore and onshore oil and gas projects. These factors will lead to a high demand for hydraulic fracturing as well as fracking water treatment equipment to access unconventional gas reserves, such as shale gas, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Uncertainty in crude oil prices is challenging the market growth. Price volatility compels oil and gas companies to cancel or delay planned investments. A continuous fall in crude oil prices can triggering a massive withdrawal of investments, which reduces the profitability of upstream oil and gas companies. Uncertainties in global crude oil prices adversely affect E&P activities, which negatively impacts the demand for fracking water treatment equipment required for hydraulic fracturing processes. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fracking water treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fracking water treatment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fracking water treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Fracking Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,208.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 85% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Anguil Environmental Systems, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Cudd Energy Services, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

