Fracking water treatment market size to increase by USD 1,208.4 million: Market research insights highlight the increasing consumption of natural gas as a key driver - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the fracking water treatment market will witness a YOY growth of 4.06% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by application (treatment and recycle and deep well injection), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The fracking water treatment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,208.4 million at a CAGR of 4.18% from 2022 to 2027 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023-2027

Fracking water treatment market - Vendor insights

The global fracking water treatment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various strategies to compete in the market. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in designing and manufacturing solutions that support fracking water treatment. These vendors are investing significantly in research and development to introduce better offerings in the market and expand their customer base. Some of the strategies adopted by vendors to strengthen their position are M&A and strategic partnerships.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Anguil Environmental Systems

  • Aquatech International LLC

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

  • ChampionX Corp.

  • Cudd Energy Services

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC

  • EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

  • Filtra Systems Co

  • Fluence Corp. Ltd.

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Industrie De Nora Spa

  • LiqTech International Inc.

  • OriginClear Inc.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Fracking water treatment market - Geographical analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fracking water treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will account for 85% of the global market growth.

Companies use recycled water in their operations due to the high rate of adoption of the hydraulic fracturing process. The amount of water required in hydraulic fracturing is higher than the quantity of water available. Therefore, there is a rise in demand for the installation of water treatment facilities in drilling areas where the hydraulic fracturing process is used. In addition, the hydraulic fracturing process involves the use of several harmful chemicals such as arsenic, lead, and mercury. These factors increase the need for water treatment facilities, which is propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis
of the top regions: https://www.technavio.com/report/fracking-water-treatment-market-
industry-analysis?v1

Fracking water treatment market - Key segment analysis

The treatment and recycle segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for water supply across the world. Adverse environmental conditions such as droughts have also increased the demand for water treatment. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in the coming years.

Fracking water treatment market - Key market drivers & challenges

The increasing consumption of natural gas is driving the market growth. The use of natural gas in fertilizer plants, power generation units, and the petrochemical, transportation, residential, and commercial sectors has increased significantly in major natural gas-producing countries such as China and the US. The demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel is also increasing, especially in developing countries such as India. This will increase the demand for more offshore and onshore oil and gas projects. These factors will lead to a high demand for hydraulic fracturing as well as fracking water treatment equipment to access unconventional gas reserves, such as shale gas, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Uncertainty in crude oil prices is challenging the market growth. Price volatility compels oil and gas companies to cancel or delay planned investments. A continuous fall in crude oil prices can triggering a massive withdrawal of investments, which reduces the profitability of upstream oil and gas companies. Uncertainties in global crude oil prices adversely affect E&P activities, which negatively impacts the demand for fracking water treatment equipment required for hydraulic fracturing processes. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges affecting the fracking
water treatment market.

What are the key data covered in this fracking water treatment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fracking water treatment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the fracking water treatment market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The produced water treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,200.76 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore), technology (secondary treatment, primary treatment, and tertiary treatment), and geography (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America, and APAC).

The industrial water treatment equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 8.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%. This report extensively covers industrial water treatment equipment market segmentations by end-user (energy and power, manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Fracking Water Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,208.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 85%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Anguil Environmental Systems, Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., Cudd Energy Services, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's utilities market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fracking water treatment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.4 Anguil Environmental Systems

  • 12.5 Aquatech International LLC

  • 12.6 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 12.7 Cudd Energy Services

  • 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.9 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

  • 12.10 Filtra Systems Co

  • 12.11 Halliburton Co.

  • 12.12 Industrie De Nora Spa

  • 12.13 LiqTech International Inc.

  • 12.14 OriginClear Inc.

  • 12.15 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 12.16 Veolia Environment SA

  • 12.17 WesTech Engineering LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fracking-water-treatment-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-1-208-4-million-market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-consumption-of-natural-gas-as-a-key-driver---technavio-301728002.html

SOURCE Technavio

