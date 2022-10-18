U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.90
    +80.95 (+2.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,817.63
    +631.81 (+2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,930.96
    +255.16 (+2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    -1.16 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.50
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0230 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9970
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.38
    +65.14 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Fractional Employment is Becoming the New Normal

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® uses proven sales processes and tools to deliver freedom and success for small to mid-size businesses throughout the world. Our newest Outsourced VPs of Sales are ready to build sustainable sales structures to drive revenue, at a fraction of the cost. It has been reported that 33% of small businesses outsource to access flexible resources. Fractional work improves efficiency for the entire team and gives business owners a chance to work with experts in their field. We are honored to be able to provide organizations with such experts.

October SX Advisor Class
October SX Advisor Class

The following five Fractional VP of Sales are excited to work with businesses in their local communities, serving these North American markets:

"Fractional, independent employment is becoming the new normal," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "Our Fractional VP of Sales are entrepreneurs too and are passionate about connecting with small to mid-size businesses to accelerate revenue and produce results."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

  • Creating Your Sales Plan

  • Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

  • Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: 346835@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fractional-employment-is-becoming-the-new-normal-301651639.html

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • US Eyes Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm After Restricting Chinese Semiconductors

    The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to investigate Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for alleged violations in the import and sale of specific semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and components that infringe patents. The regulators will also investigate Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Reuters reported. Also Read: China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like' Shares in top Ch

  • For WhatsApp, Zuckerberg Has Plans -- but Not the Obvious One

    The parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. The metaverse, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted as the next big thing, has so far only suffered colossal losses. In these columns, we put forward the idea that Meta should monetize WhatsApp by giving advertisers the opportunity to promote their products and services on the messaging platform, which is present in more than 180 countries and has more than 2 billion users.

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Honda, Stellantis, Allison Transmission, Ford and General Motors

    Honda, Stellantis, Allison Transmission, Ford and General Motors are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit

  • Is LASE Bringing Laser-Focus To A Rare Opportunity In The Industry?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

    Microsoft is the latest big player in tech to lay off workers.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.