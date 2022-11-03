U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market share is expected to increase by USD 718.07 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 15.56% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market is estimated at 15.2% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

  • One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.   

  • Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

  • Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Fractional Flow Reserve market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW OF CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE, REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES

The Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

  • B. Braun SE

  • Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Bracco Spa

  • CathWorks Inc.

  • Esaote Spa

  • General Electric Co.

  • HeartFlow Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Mennen Medical Group

  • Opsens Inc.

  • Siemens AG

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Segment

  • The market is segmented by Product (FFR Guidewires and FFR Monitoring Systems) and Application (Single-vessel Diseases and Multi-vessel Diseases).

  • By Product - The FFR guidewires segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

  • Pressure wires offered by the leading vendors can also serve as guidewires.

  • Pressure wire technology involves a specially fabricated 0.014-inch wire with a distal pressure sensor incorporated into the distal end at the junction of the radiopaque and radiolucent sections. It is the most common FFR technology used by clinical practices.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Increasing Prevalence of CVDs is Notably Driving the Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Growth

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as unstable angina, stable angina, and sudden cardiac deaths, is rising across the world. Approximately 17.9 million deaths annually across the world are caused by CVDs. In the US, 300,000 to 500,000 new cases of stable angina occur every year, and nearly a million patients hospitalized in the US have a primary diagnosis of unstable angina. The risk factors associated with CADs, including smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, are rising. This will increase the demand for FFR procedures, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Industry

  • The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada), Europe (The UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia (China and India), and ROW (Argentina, Australia, and Rest of the World).

  • North America is projected to account for 46% of market growth by 2027. Key vendors such as Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Koninklijke Philips generate high revenues from North America. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the market in the region owing to the high prevalence of CADs, awareness about advanced FFR products, and the increased number of FFR procedures.

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decline in the demand for FFR devices in North America in 2020. Hospitals and medical staff prioritized the treatment of COVID-19 patients over other patients. However, the US started vaccination drives in late 2020, which led to a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, which reduced the pressure on the healthcare system. From 2021, economic activities resumed in the region owing to investments by governments in developing healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the high prevalence of CADs and a rise in the number of FFR procedures performed are expected to increase the sales of FFR devices. Hence, the market in North America is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS, VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Blood Flow Restriction Band Market Growth By End-User, Product Type, and Geography - Industry Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 39.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (rehabilitation centers, wellness and fitness centers, and home care settings), product type (occlusion training band and double wrap occlusion training band), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).  To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to the rise in urinary problems is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPOR FOR MORE

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.56%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 718.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., B. Braun SE, BIOTRONIK SE & Co KG, Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Bracco Spa, CathWorks Inc., Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., HeartFlow Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Medtronic Plc, Mennen Medical Group, Opsens Inc., and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fractional flow reserve devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 FFR guidewires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 FFR monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Single-vessel diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Multi-vessel diseases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 B. Braun SE

  • 12.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

  • 12.7 Bluesail Medical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 12.9 Bracco Spa

  • 12.10 CathWorks Inc.

  • 12.11 Esaote Spa

  • 12.12 General Electric Co.

  • 12.13 HeartFlow Inc.

  • 12.14 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.15 Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

  • 12.16 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.17 Mennen Medical Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tampon Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tampon Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fractional-flow-reserve-devices-market-2023-2027-along-with-5-year-historic-2017-2021-industry-size--comparison-of-20-vendors-and-11-countries-301666215.html

SOURCE Technavio

