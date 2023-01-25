Fracture fixation products market size to increase by USD 6,624.08 million; North America to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fracture Fixation Products Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,624.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.46%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fracture Fixation Products Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global fracture fixation products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly-skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the fracture fixation products market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The fracture fixation products market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acumed LLC - The company offers fracture fixation products such as Acu Loc 2 wrist plating system, ExsoMed ArcPhix functional flexion compression screw system, and OsteoMed ExtremiLock wrist plating system.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions - The company offers fracture fixation products such as magellan femoral nail system, DA vinci tibial nail system, newton humeral nail system, and fibular nail system.

Arthrex Inc. - The company offers fracture fixation products such as internal fixation of ankle fractures.

Bioretec Ltd. - The company offers fracture fixation products such as activa IM nail bioabsorbable intramedullary nail, ActivaNail bioabsorbable nail, ActivaPin bioabsorbable pin, and ActivaScrew bioabsorbable screw.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of fractures associated with osteoporosis and arthritis, the growing number of traumatic injuries due to rising road accidents, and rising investments and awareness. However, complications associated with the use of fracture fixation products are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into internal fixation products and external fixation products. The internal fixation products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this fracture fixation products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fracture fixation products market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fracture fixation products market vendors.

Fracture Fixation Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6624.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled aap Implantate AG, Acumed LLC, Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Arthrex Inc., Bioretec Ltd., Citieffe s.r.l., Conmed Corp., Extremity Medical LLC, Globus Medical Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Inion Oy, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Paragon 28 Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and TriMed Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fracture fixation products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 aap Implantate AG

12.4 Acumed LLC

12.5 Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

12.6 Arthrex Inc.

12.7 Bioretec Ltd.

12.8 Citieffe s.r.l.

12.9 Conmed Corp.

12.10 Globus Medical Inc.

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

12.12 Medtronic Plc

12.13 Orthofix Medical Inc.

12.14 Orthopaedic Implant Co.

12.15 Paragon 28 Inc.

12.16 Smith and Nephew plc

12.17 Stryker Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

