Fragomen Hires Salvador Malo as new Chief People Officer

·3 min read

Former Microsoft Global Head of HR Strategy will drive innovation and talent strategy in key role for the global immigration leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global immigration powerhouse Fragomen announced that it has hired Salvador Malo as its new Chief People Officer. Mr. Malo brings more than 25 years' experience devising and leading on HR strategy, talent management and business strategy at Microsoft, McKinsey, Ericsson and other leading organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Fragomen)
(PRNewsfoto/Fragomen)

Malo will lead Fragomen's people team, driving the strategy and execution of attracting, developing and retaining top talent as part of our goal to create the best client service teams globally, along with developing the most appealing career environment. He will also play a key role in implementing and refining #FragomenWorks, the firm's recently launched forward thinking hybrid working model. Malo will also be deeply engaged in furthering Fragomen's already successful diversity and inclusion mission – Fragomen has been recognized by American Lawyer and Law360 for diversity – ensuring that the most transparent and inclusive processes and practices exist to support Fragomen's 4,500+ employees around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Salvador Malo to the leadership team," said Vivek Wadhwa, Chief Operating Officer. "He will be a crucial asset to our team as we continue to invest in attracting, developing and retaining top talent around the globe in order to continue to be at the forefront of immigration and related services.

"Salvador's background fits perfectly with our culture of innovation and client service. We are excited for our clients and employees to reap the benefits of what he brings to Fragomen at this pivotal point in our firm's growth," Mr. Wadhwa added.

"I am delighted to have joined the industry leader in global talent mobility," said Mr. Malo. "We help to bring people to where they add most value to the world, and this fills me with pride."

Most recently, Malo was the Global Head of HR Strategy for Microsoft where he had a focal-point role between Microsoft's HR Centers of Excellence, Line HR, and the CHRO office, involved in a constantly changing stream of work to address HR issues and opportunities impacting the entire company.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys. The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, and case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, please visit www.fragomen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fragomen-hires-salvador-malo-as-new-chief-people-officer-301395655.html

SOURCE Fragomen

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/07/c2702.html

