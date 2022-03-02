U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Fragomen Opens in Uruguay

·2 min read

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its commitment to its Uruguay-based clients and the wider Latin America region, preeminent immigration firm Fragomen announced today that it has established a presence in Uruguay.

(PRNewsfoto/Fragomen)
(PRNewsfoto/Fragomen)

The new office is the firm's twelfth office in the region and is located in Montevideo, Uruguay. With more than ten years of experience supporting a wide range of clients in a variety of sectors, María Inés Menvielle will lead Fragomen's operations in Uruguay and will be supported on the ground by a team of immigration professionals.

"This is an exciting time for our Latin America practice and for the wider firm," said Federico Solis, Managing Partner for Latin America and the Caribbean at Fragomen. "We have long represented a dynamic range of clients in Uruguay and we are excited to offer truly local support while expanding our services in the region."

The Uruguay office adds to Fragomen's already robust presence in the region, which includes offices in Argentina, Brazil (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro), Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

"Montevideo is an increasingly critical hub for businesses in the region and it was important for us to respond to client and business needs and establish a presence on the ground in Uruguay," said Leonor Echeverría, Partner. "We're looking forward to collaborating with our colleagues to make the Uruguay office a resounding success."

Fragomen in Uruguay is affiliated with Immigration Specialists Uruguay S.A.S.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,700 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 55 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys. The firm also supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions and litigation.

Fragomen is a longtime leader in the immigration technology space and continues to lead the way in the digitization of the immigration journey. It created Fragomen Technologies Inc., a Fragomen subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology, in order to further enhance its technology offerings. These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, click here.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fragomen-opens-in-uruguay-301494296.html

SOURCE Fragomen

