Fragrance Creators Celebrates National Fragrance Day With Release of Its 2021 Impact Report

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today, National Fragrance Day, the top 11 impacts it delivered for business and the public in 2021. Through resolve, tenacity, clarity of purpose, and working as a collective, the association strengthened its leadership in all longstanding and new matters related to fragrance legislation, regulations, and more, ensuring every association position delivered good for people, perfume (profit), and the planet.

Fragrance Creators described its membership as a values-driven, well-coordinated collective spanning highly diverse perspectives along the fragrance value chain. The association's Impact Report detailed 11 meaningful and measurable results it delivered for business and the public. Among the impacts, Fragrance Creators expanded its member advocacy and support related to supply chain challenges; saved the industry hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs and unnecessary regulatory costs related to import requirements; spearheaded industry coordination in response to updated volatile organic compound (VOC) limits in California; supported members' efforts to comply with new ingredient disclosure laws; strengthened its trusted partnership with EPA; expanded its relationships by the Canadian government; grew the number of ingredient stories on The Fragrance Conservatory; and more.

"2021 further validated that often it is in the most challenging of times, that good character shines," said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., Co-Chair of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors and President & CEO of Robertet USA. "It's extraordinary to see our entire membership—every single company—step up to ensure Fragrance Creators could accelerate our leadership in science-based fragrance advocacy with the utmost vigor, integrity and care."

"2021 continued to introduce unprecedented challenges to the fragrance industry, and the world at large," said Cynthia Reichard, Co-Chair of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors and Executive Vice President, Arylessence. "We took on bold and forward-leaning efforts that required significant engagement and we are grateful to our members, our allied trades, and our government and non-government stakeholders for their trust and support in these efforts. I look forward to supporting the continuing great work of our staff and members in 2022 and beyond."

"Continuity was key in 2021: extending our elevated level of representation, service, and care," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "The Fragrance Creators team and I are immensely grateful to represent a membership so deeply committed to responsible industry stewardship, which gives us an incredible sense of purpose as we represent the fragrance industry."

Fragrance Creators concluded its 2021 Impact Report with a quote by late college basketball coach, Dean Smith: "The most important thing in good leadership is truly caring."

Fragrance Creators Association is the North American fragrance trade association. The organization provides comprehensive representation for the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America, as well as fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators is an active participant in IFRA and has a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

