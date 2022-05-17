U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Fragrance Creators Holds California Legislative Event

Fragrance Creators Association
·2 min read

The association met with several offices to educate on innovations in the fragrance industry, focus on environmental and social impact

Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association

Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association
Featured Image for Fragrance Creators Association

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) held a California Legislative Event on May 16 and 17, once again connecting association members directly with California lawmakers. Over the course of two days, Fragrance Creators members engaged with California Assembly Members, Senators, and their staff to listen, learn, and share unique insights into the fragrance value chain, such as the innovative technologies used to contribute scent to products people rely on every day. Discussions included education on deeper technical science, as well as the important role of fragrance in sustainability and health and wellness.

"Fragrance Creators is a values-driven trade association, and we are thrilled to continue strengthening our longstanding relationship with California lawmakers," said Farah K. Ahmed, Fragrance Creators President and CEO. "Our members value direct access to decision-makers and having proactive, solution-oriented conversations that stretch from state-of-the-art safety science to how fragrance innovation can advance positive impacts for all members of society and the environment, while also ensuring that consumers continue to have access to products they enjoy and rely on every day."

Fragrance has a significant economic impact, both in California and in the U.S. as a whole, and it also positively impacts lives every day. Our members' inputs into final products not only deliver pleasant scent experiences, they also encourage proper use and mask unpleasant odors that would otherwise make products unusable. The two days of meetings gave Fragrance Creators members the opportunity to share their stories, including about the essentiality of fragrance, directly with legislators.

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry at large. The organization represents the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America and provides comprehensive representation on an array of matters. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain, which allows for better outcomes in advancing good for business and the public. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact: Malory Todd

mtodd@fragrancecreators.org

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


