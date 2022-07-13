Fragrance Creators Statement on Continued Efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to Support Workforce Development and Infrastructure Investment

USA & Fragrance Creators

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) issued the following statement from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed today recognizing the Biden-Harris Administration for its work to support state and local efforts to invest in infrastructure and in a diverse workforce:

"Fragrance Creators was pleased to attend the White House Summit on American Rescue Plan and Workforce today. As the trade association representing the U.S. fragrance industry, our member companies continue to prioritize meaningful and proactive investments in a diverse workforce today and for the future. A thriving fragrance industry relies upon workers possessing a unique combination of science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) skills. The fragrance industry is also a pioneer in green chemistry, upcycling, and ethical sourcing, giving us a great appreciation for the passage of the infrastructure bill last year and Congress's and the Administration's prioritization of investments in sustainable U.S. infrastructure.

"Fragrance Creators members represent the majority of fragrance manufacturing in the U.S. Our views and contributions reflect America's diverse fragrance value chain—from small, family-owned businesses to the largest consumer packaged goods companies in the world. This diversity is critical to maintaining a competitive marketplace, ensuring critical fragrance inputs into essential products, and supporting consumer access to affordable everyday goods.

"Together, the U.S. fragrance value chain is a multibillion-dollar industry that supports hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs in chemistry, technology, engineering, environmental sciences, wellness, artistry, and so much more. Our association is proud to continue supporting governmental efforts to empower equitable jobs growth and to invest in infrastructure to address longstanding supply chain challenges. The very success of our industry is predicated on a healthy planet and strong and secure American infrastructure.

"By participating in today's meetings, Fragrance Creators was able to learn from key leaders at the federal, state, and local levels, including innovative programs in our very own nation's capital—Mayor Muriel Bowser's Infrastructure Academy. We will continue to build upon our relationships with Administration officials, such as those at the National Economic Council, the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, and now relevant local officials, to ensure companies along the fragrance value chain are empowered to responsibly deliver more jobs and deliver more to the economy, the environment, and the public."

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

