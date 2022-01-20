U.S. markets closed

Fragrance Ingredients Market to Record 3.77% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | P&G introduced its product line comprising of premium fragrance through Quiet & Roar, a brand-new multi-sensorial body care brand, in July 2021 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Fragrance Ingredients Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. And The MANE Group among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (essential oils and aroma chemicals)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fragrance Ingredients marketis expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.90%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions. The US is the key market for fragrance ingredients market in North America. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA regions.

Vendor Insights-
The fragrance ingredients market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fragrance and flavors in the food and beverage and cosmetic industries, rapid urbanization, and new product launches.

In April 2021, The Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G) brand Olay Body introduced three new premium body care collections, which is the brand's biggest and most innovative product bundle.

In April 2021, Givaudan SA introduced its Blossom Lab, a fully equipped mobile laboratory that allows innovation of natural extraction techniques and crafting of new qualities of perfumery ingredients directly in the field from plants.

Regional Market Outlook
The global fragrance ingredients market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The large number of vendors offering fragrance ingredients present in the US is a major factor in the country's significant contribution to market growth. For instance, Vigon International Inc. offers various fragrance ingredients for its consumers.

Also, many other vendors are making substantial investments in the fragrance ingredients market in North America, with the aim of designing, developing, and launching new products that are safer and more effective. Moreover, the wide presence of personal care product vendors will increase the application of a variety of perfumes, which will propel the regional market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, UK, and India are expected to emerge as prominent markets during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Fragrance Ingredients Market Driver:

The demand for various anti-aging products is rising subsequently due to the growth of the aged population around the world. The high demand can also be attributed to the growing importance of grooming and the desire to look younger than the actual age. Thus, the customers are ready to invest hugely on anti-aging cosmetics which are helpful in reducing blemishes, dark spots, skin wrinkles, enhance fairness. the high demand for cosmetic products from the aged population will boost the demand for fragrance ingredients during the forecast period.

  • Fragrance Ingredients Market Trend:

As compared to the synthetic aroma chemicals, there has been a high demand and preference for natural fragrance ingredients extracted form plants, animals or fruits, which is further expected to drive the global fragrance ingredients during the forecast period. This contributes to a growth in awareness of harmful effects of such synthetic chemicals on the skin. Therefore, the preferences for natural fragrance ingredients is estimated to grow over the synthetic chemical products.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Fragrance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Fragrance market size has the potential to grow by USD 11.49 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Flavors and Fragrance Market by Functionality, Ingredients and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The Flavors and Fragrance market size has the potential to grow by USD 9.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fragrance Ingredients Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.90%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BASF SE, BRENNTAG AG, Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Symrise AG, Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd., and The MANE Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

