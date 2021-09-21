U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Fragrance Market in U.A.E. to Grow at 8.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From $720.2 million in 2020, the U.A.E. fragrance market is set to witness an 8.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research firm P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.A.E. fragrance market was negatively affected. The production of non-essential goods was curtailed, while people were also forced inside their homes. The resulting slump in business, media & entertainment, and social activities reduced the demand for fragrances in the country.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/uae-fragrance-market/report-sample

The luxury product bifurcation is predicted to dominate the U.A.E. fragrance market in the coming years, based on type. The growing brand awareness and rising spending on luxury products by millennials will be behind the bifurcation's dominance.

In the years to come, the highest CAGR in the U.A.E. fragrance market, of 9.1%, on the basis of product, will be seen in the eau de parfum category. Due to their higher concentration of essential oils, such perfumes are stronger and longer lasting than most other types.

The synthetic bifurcation held the larger share in the U.A.E. fragrance market in the past, under segmentation by synthesis. Such variants are stronger, longer lasting, more complex, and cheaper than natural fragrances.

In the near future, the highest revenue to the U.A.E. fragrance market, under the consumer group segment, will be contributed by the unisex category. Not being targeted at any particular sex allows unisex fragrances to be used by both men and women.

Browse detailed report on U.A.E. Fragrance Market Size, Key Players and Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

Multi-brand retail stores were the largest contributor to the U.A.E. fragrance market historically, in terms of the distribution channel, a situation that will not likely change during this decade. The availability of the fragrances of different brands under a single roof makes such stores popular among the populace.

Major factors behind the rising demand for fragrances in the U.A.E. are:

  • Demographic Shift: Currently, almost 60% of the population of the U.A.E. falls in the age group of 14–40. This population has a significantly higher purchasing power than that in other age groups. Moreover, teens are now looking for customized perfumes that complement their personalities. Further, with people engaging increasingly in social events, they are purchasing perfumes to make an overall good impression on their peers.

  • Increasing Disposable Income: People's financial prosperity is also propelling the U.A.E. fragrance market as it is allowing them to purchase such products without hesitation. From $257,386.2 million in 2010, the country's disposable income rose to $299,569.0 million in 2020, according to the Census and Economic Information Center.

Dubai is the largest and fastest-growing city in the U.A.E. fragrance market on account of its status as the country's cultural and financial capital. As a result, all major multinationals have their offices here, while the city is also home to numerous performance venues.

Key players in the U.A.E. fragrance market include LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Rasasi Perfumes Industry LLC, Eurofragance SLU, Yas Perfumes, Al Haramain Perfumes, The Fragrance Kitchen, Calvin Klein Inc., Ajmal Perfumes, and Arabian Oud.

Browse More Reports

Saudi Arabia Fragrance Market

The Saudi Arabian fragrance market, on the basis of synthesis, will experience the higher CAGR, of 8.5%, in the natural bifurcation. The chemicals contained in synthetic formulations can have several side-effects, which is why, with their increasing awareness, people are demanding natural and organic perfumes.

U.A.E. Color Cosmetics Market

The U.A.E. color cosmetics market revenue is set to witness a 7.6% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, since standing at $370.6 million in 2020.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fragrance-market-in-uae-to-grow-at-8-3-cagr-through-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301381100.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

