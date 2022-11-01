Fragrances Market Size in the Middle East to Grow by USD 1.24 Bn, Driven by Replenishing Personal Grooming - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fragrances market in the Middle East is driven by factors such as replenishing personal grooming. Perfumes, shampoos, shower gels, and shaving creams are essential for personal grooming. The high disposable income of people is increasing investments in personal grooming. Hence, vendors are offering a wide range of products. These factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fragrances Market in Middle East 2022-2026

The fragrances market size in the Middle East is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Fragrances Market In Middle East Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fragrances Market In Middle East Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2021-2026

United Arab Emirates - size and forecast 2021-2026

Jordan - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of Middle East - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel generates revenue from specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores. Retail stores offer customers a convenient way of trying and testing products before buying them. The staff at these stores guides the customers on products and offerings based on their preferences. Vendors are selling their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats, which is intensifying market competition. For instance, Anfas, WIDIAN, and The Fragrance Kitchen have many stores across the Middle East. Similarly, Kayali Fragrance sells its products through Sephora stores. Retailers are introducing wide assortments, pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. For instance, in March 2021, Yas Mall planned to build more than 100 new retail stores in Abu Dhabi. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2022. Vendors are also adopting the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales from offline distribution channels. This strategy provides various benefits to buyers, such as in-store pickup of goods purchased online. The adoption of these strategies will help vendors increase their market shares and expand their consumer base. Such factors are expected to increase the sales of fragrances through the offline segment in the Middle East during the forecast period.

Major Fragrances Companies in the Middle East

Allied Enterprises LLC

Anfas

DESIGNER SHAIK Inc.

Emirates Pride Perfume

Kayali

KHALIS PERFUMES

Lootah Perfumes

Majan

MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC

ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co.

Oman Luxury

Rasasi

Splash Fragrance

Swiss Arabian

The Fragrance Kitchen

The Spirit of Dubai FZC

WIDIAN

YAS Perfumes

Fragrances Market Scope in the Middle East Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.5 Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Rest of Middle East Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allied Enterprises LLC, Anfas, DESIGNER SHAIK Inc., Emirates Pride Perfume, Kayali, KHALIS PERFUMES, Lootah Perfumes, Majan, MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC, ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co., Oman Luxury, Rasasi, Splash Fragrance, Swiss Arabian, The Fragrance Kitchen, The Spirit of Dubai FZC, WIDIAN, and YAS Perfumes Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Jordan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Enterprises LLC

10.4 Anfas

10.5 Kayali

10.6 Majan

10.7 MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC

10.8 ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co.

10.9 Swiss Arabian

10.10 The Fragrance Kitchen

10.11 The Spirit of Dubai FZC

10.12 WIDIAN

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Fragrances Market in Middle East 2022-2026

