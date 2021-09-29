Frame Fitness Raises $5M Seed Round Led by Fitness Pioneers to Launch the First At-Home, Digitally-Connected Pilates Reformer

Featuring Sleek Design, Live and On-Demand Classes, and an Ultra-HD Touchscreen, the Ultimate Full-Body Training Equipment will be Available for Pre-Sale

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame Fitness, the first at-home, digitally-connected Pilates reformer with a tailored, intuitive experience, bringing instructor interaction and a dynamic community into any space, will be available for presale in early October (with product delivering in first quarter 2022). With convenient access to low-impact, full-body workouts taught by best-in-class instructors, Frame is more than a community of Pilates enthusiasts; it is a movement, transforming how Pilates is practiced.

Frame was met with immediate interest from pioneers in the fitness industry and closed a $5 million seed financing round with substantial oversubscription. Strategic investment was led by Mark Mastrov (founder and former CEO of 24 Hour Fitness), Jim Rowley (CEO of Crunch Fitness Worldwide), Michael Bruno (CEO and chairman of Core Health and Fitness), and Ernie Moody (founder of Action Gaming).

Co-founded by Melissa Bentivoglio, a leading Pilates and fitness instructor and proprietary reformer inventor, and her husband, Lee Belzberg, Frame was put into motion after Bentivoglio noted the shift in the digital fitness world, with group classes like cycling and rowing moving into homes with well-designed, lightweight equipment and a virtually-interactive solution.

"Frame is the evolution of Pilates, breaking away from outdated reformers that are designed for commercial use with the need to have an instructor present," says Bentivoglio. "We're thrilled to offer this one-of-kind, at-home workout experience for consumers of all ages, body types, and fitness levels."

Offering flexible, on-demand and live experiences, Frame stands apart from in-person classes, as its instructors demo all positions and exercises, reducing the likelihood of misalignment and injury for all bodies. From beginner to expert, users have exclusive access to interactive, on-demand workouts, from classical instruction to cardio infused Pilates, high intensity bootcamp classes in addition to yoga and prenatal stretching, -- all self-paced.

Story continues

"It's the best total body home exercise movement I have seen," said Mark Mastrov, the preeminent health and fitness investor. "I'm looking forward to helping accelerate the brand's growth and development to help bring Frame to consumers around the country as they revolutionize the way Pilates is practiced."

Frame is designed to elevate any space. With superior engineering and craftsmanship, sleek design, and proprietary technology, Frame features a large 24.5 inch, swivel, sweat-resistant, ultra-HD touchscreen; novel spring technology; and a lightweight wheeled frame that can fit under a bed when in storage mode. Available accessories include a weighted bar, a Pilates ball, a Pilates ring, and hand weights.

Frame ($2,999 MSRP) will be available in the United States with pre-sale at www.framefitness.com starting early October for a limited quantity of Core members (product arriving in the first quarter of 2022). The Core Team members will receive a considerable discount off MSRP in addition to customized Frame swag. Unlike other Pilates reformers, Frame uses white glove services and arrives ready for use, requiring no setup.

For more information, visit www.framefitness.com .

ABOUT FRAME

Frame is more than a community of Pilates enthusiasts; it is a movement, transforming how Pilates is practiced. It is the first at-home, digitally-connected Pilates reformer, offering convenient access to low-impact, full-body workouts taught by industry leading instructors. Co-founded by Melissa Bentivoglio, a leading Pilates and fitness instructor and proprietary reformer inventor with more than 14 years of experience in the industry, and her husband, Lee Belzberg, Frame features superior digital connectivity that recreates the energy, motivation, and professional guidance of an in-person class. For more information, visit www.framefitness.com .

Contact: Lauren Flanagan, Krupa Consulting

320058@email4pr.com / 212-226-2922

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frame-fitness-raises-5m-seed-round-led-by-fitness-pioneers-to-launch-the-first-at-home-digitally-connected-pilates-reformer-301387399.html

SOURCE Frame Fitness