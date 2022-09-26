U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.80
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    -0.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    -0.0087 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0665
    -0.0191 (-1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6360
    +1.3160 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,112.04
    +322.30 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.96
    +5.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

New Framework to Guide Inclusion of Indigenous Knowledge in Impact Assessments

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples have a deep connection with the land and resources. When we consistently incorporate their unique knowledge about those lands and resources in the impact assessment process, we can better understand and address potential impacts of projects.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, announced the release of the Indigenous Knowledge Policy Framework for Project Reviews and Regulatory Decisions (the Framework) which was developed in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

This important framework will inform the respectful, consistent and meaningful inclusion and protection of Indigenous Knowledge in project reviews and regulatory decisions under the Impact Assessment Act; the Canadian Navigable Waters Act; the Canadian Energy Regulator Act; and the fish and fish habitat protection provisions of the Fisheries Act.

The Framework provides a foundation for stronger relationships between the Government of Canada and Indigenous Peoples based on respect for different worldviews and sources of knowledge. It will better enable the inclusion of Indigenous Knowledge in the impact assessment process to improve project design, strengthen mitigation and accommodation measures, and make sound regulatory decisions for sustainable resource development.

Recognizing the importance of Indigenous Knowledge systems and providing for its respectful inclusion in assessments of major projects like dams, mines, and liquefied natural gas facilities is one more step in the Government's efforts to strengthen partnership with Indigenous Peoples. It is a concrete example of how the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is implementing the objectives of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Framework is the first step in the development of guidance specific to Indigenous Knowledge in impact assessment, including on best practices for reviewing Indigenous Knowledge in project submissions and establishing confidentiality procedures.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada thanks the 79 Indigenous communities and organizations across the country, and the Agency's Indigenous Advisory Committee, for their invaluable collaboration and guidance in the development of this framework.

Quote

"Indigenous Knowledge has made, and continues to make, valuable contributions to environmental, regulatory and other processes across the country. Today's announcement is an important step forward in the Government of Canada's commitment to foster reconciliation and partnership with Indigenous Peoples by aligning federal regulators and decision-makers on how to respectfully and meaningfully include Indigenous Knowledge in project reviews and regulatory decisions."

—  The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

Quick Facts

  • "Indigenous Knowledge" is a set of complex knowledge systems based on the worldviews of Indigenous Peoples. It reflects the unique cultures, languages, governance systems and histories of Indigenous Peoples from a particular location. It is dynamic, evolves over time, builds on the experiences of earlier generations and adapts to present conditions. First Nations, Inuit and Métis each have a distinct way of describing their Knowledge. Knowledge-holders are the only people who can truly define Indigenous Knowledge for their communities.

  • The Framework will guide how the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, Canada Energy Regulator and Fisheries and Oceans Canada implement the Indigenous Knowledge provisions in the following Acts:

  • The Framework was built on five guiding principles:

  • In 2019, twenty-five engagement sessions with Indigenous organizations were held across the country to seek feedback on what could be included in the Framework. Fifty-five responses to a discussion paper on the Framework were also received from Indigenous organizations, government agencies, and industry associations.

  • In 2021, seventy-nine Indigenous communities and organizations provided written responses on the draft Framework. Advice was also received from the Impact Assessment Agency's Indigenous Advisory Committee and the Assembly of First Nations.

Related Products

Associated Links

Indigenous Knowledge Policy Framework for Project Reviews and Regulatory Decisions - Canada.ca

The Framework is available in the following Indigenous languages. Additional translations may be available upon request.

Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples – Canada.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC  #IndigenousKnowledge

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c2892.html

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent climate change developments, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In recent times, there has been a shift in focus […]

  • Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work

    Fossil fuel companies are dominating carbon capture and storage technology that, despite investments from the Biden administration, has been criticized as a faulty approach to addressing carbon emissions.

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • USDA’s $2.8 billion for ‘climate-smart’ agricultural projects is a ‘huge step’ in fighting climate change

    In an effort to address climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in new revenue streams and research for farmers and other agriculture producers who embrace practices to improve soils and mitigate carbon emissions. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack initially announced $1 billion for the program; that amount was nearly tripled based on the strength of the proposals received. There is also a financing initiative that looks to create incentives for “climate-smart” farmers who take steps to mitigate carbon in their practices, as well as to create a market for commodities produced this way.

  • Frozen Planet: Filming climate change in action on an Arctic glacier

    Orkney-based film-maker Raymond Besant travelled to Greenland for the BBC's Frozen Planet series.

  • First thing Fed breaks with higher rates will be the financial markets, BMO says

    Tighter financial conditions are set to carve 2 percentage points from U.S. GDP growth next year, BMO economists said.

  • Unilever CEO to Retire Next Year After Rocky Tenure

    The CEO change comes as Unilever seeks to reinvigorate growth across its sprawling portfolio while grappling with rising input costs, changing consumer trends and broad economic uncertainty.

  • Calls Mount for ‘Assertive and Hawkish’ BOE Response to Tax Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is under intensi

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues R

  • Gold futures log back-to-back declines, notch lowest close since April 2020

    Gold futures declined Monday, with prices for the most-active contract ending at their lowest since early April 2020. "Last week's series of interest rate hikes by central banks had put gold under heavy near-term pressure and with no prospect of the banks changing course in the coming months, the medium-term outlook also looks gloomy for the precious metal," said Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money. December gold fell $22.20, or 1.3%, to settle at $1,633.40 an ounce on Comex, the low

  • Nike is the next bellwether in focus after FedEx earnings whiff

    Up to bat with another potential profit warning: mighty Nike.

  • Hedge Fund That Shorted The Pound Now Bets Against UK Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only

  • BlackRock Takes Aim at Growing CLO ETF Assets Amid Bond Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest exchange-traded fund issuer is throwing its weight into a growing corner of the fixed-income industry.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe BlackRock AAA CLO ETF would in

  • The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

    Worries that the Federal Reserve's war against decades-high inflation is pushing the U.S. economy into a downturn have sent the U.S. stock market tumbling in 2022. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq already down some 23% and 32%, respectively, from their record highs, confirmation the Dow is also in a bear market is just the latest milestone in 2022's market turmoil. While the Dow, with only 30 large-cap companies, is a much narrower index than the other two, it is historically the one Main Street watches most closely.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • Li Auto Stock Rises Despite Cut to Delivery Forecast. 3 Reasons for the Move.

    The company said it plans to deliver about 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter, while the midpoint of the range it had forecast was for 28,000.

  • Valneva Tries Reviving COVID-19 Vaccine Play As It Talks With Potential Partner For An Updated Shot

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) is in talks with a potential partner to produce an updated version (second generation) of its COVID-19 vaccine that targets new variants of the infection. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation vaccine but said it had suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels. "The company is in active discussions with a prospective partner for potentially funding the development of a second-generation COVID

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.