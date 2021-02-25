U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Startup designs a modular, repairable laptop

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

As devices become less and less repairable, it’s always heartening when companies build devices with an eye on sustainability. After all, repairing the machine you already own will almost always be more friendly to the environment than buying a new one. Framework is a hardware startup, founded by former Oculus engineer Nirav Patel, that is looking to take the Fairphone model and bring it to laptops, even shipping with a screwdriver in the box.

Today, the company is announcing its first product, the Framework laptop, a 13.5-inch notebook with a number of modular parts. The idea is that users can swap out several of the components when they break, or upgrade them when technology moves on. Now, repairable laptops aren’t a new invention, but the focus here looks to be making this as friendly for novices as it possibly can be.

The Framework laptop is packing a 13.5-inch, 2,256 x 1,504 3:2 display which is hidden behind a series of magnetic bezels, making it easy to replace. It is also packing a 1080p, 60fps webcam with a hardware privacy switch and a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel. As for the chip, you’ll get the option of selecting a quad-core 11th-generation Intel Core CPU alongside with WiFi 6, up to 64GB of DDR4 and up to 4TB of Gen4 NVME SSD storage.

Almost all of the machine’s components, including the display, battery, keyboard and the display bezels are replaceable. Inside, you’ll also find that the SSDs, memory and WiFi modules all use industry-standard sockets; the only thing that isn’t is the CPU, in fact. If you want to upgrade that, you’ll need to pull out and return the mainboard, newer versions of which will be available from Framework’s store when new chip options arrive.

Patel said that each module “uses a single labelled connector,” and most of them have “pull tabs to make them easy to handle.” He added that, of the components that can be replaced, the only problematic one is the mainboard itself, since you’d need to disconnect everything that it connects to before removal. But, he added, ripping out the machine’s heart would be a pretty rare event.

Naturally, whenever people discuss repairability, there’s always the idea that this is an eat-your-vegetables situation, with low-end specs and clunky performance. Patel says that this isn’t the situation here, saying that he wants to meet, or beat, the ThinkPad T, Surface Laptop and XPS 13 on performance.

Image of the Framework Laptop with its expansion modules.
Image of the Framework Laptop with its expansion modules.

One of the more interesting elements of Framework’s conception is how the company handles the ports running down both sides of the machine. Rather than fixing the port selection and running the risk of obsolescence, the company has built what it’s calling “expansion cards.” These are little boxes with the option of adding a USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, an extra SSD or a discrete headphone amp to the chassis. In order to make these expansion cards universal, the company has built USB-C ports directly onto the laptop’s mainboard. Making them, broadly speaking, more like dongles than actual hardware ports.

Beyond the pledge to make the laptop easy to upgrade and repair, Framework is also burning its other environmental credentials. It says that the machine is made of up to 50 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum and up to 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. Oh, and the packaging is recyclable, with no single-use plastics, and all of the shipments are carbon offset.

The Framework laptop will begin shipping at some point this summer for an as-yet unspecified price, although Patel said buyers wouldn’t be paying “a premium for longevity.” Instead, the hardware will be “on par with other well-reviewed notebooks with similar silicon.” Users can opt for a number of pre-configured models running either Windows 10 Home or Pro, while a DIY edition will ship to you disassembled.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Exits Mexico Private Banking, Refers Clients to BBVA

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is shutting its private banking business in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as wealthy clients in some of Latin America’s largest economies move their money to international financial capitals.The biggest U.S. bank signed an agreement to refer local business to BBVA Mexico, the local unit of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, said one of the people. Still, the New York-based firm will continue to serve clients from Mexico through its platform outside of the country, one of the people said.The decision to discontinue local wealth management services in Latin America’s second-biggest economy follows a similar move in Brazil last summer in which JPMorgan wound down its local private-banking business and referred Brazilian wealth clients to Banco Bradesco SA.Wealthy families across Latin America have been seeking out money managers in world capitals in recent years, bankers said. In Mexico, the populist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, including a tax crackdown, have pushed some families to transfer more wealth abroad. Offshore accounts represent the majority of JPMorgan’s private-banking business in Mexico, one of the people said.JPMorgan will continue to maintain other businesses in Mexico, including investment banking, trading and treasury services. A company spokesman declined to comment.JPMorgan is the biggest wholesale bank in Mexico among the global giants without retail operations, according to data from banking regulator CNBV. The firm’s other business lines have been growing, one of the people said, and last year the bank increased its capital by $8 billion pesos ($393 million) to 19.5 billion pesos, data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, Once a Fund Darling, Dumped By Point72, Hillhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, once the most valuable company in China, is turning from a global hedge fund favorite to something less than desirable.Investors from hedge fund titans such as Point72 Asset Management and Moore Capital Management to Canadian and U.S. pension funds dumped 101 million of Alibaba’s American depositary receipts in the fourth quarter, cutting the market value of their holdings by $89 billion, according to filing data. It was the biggest investment reduction among U.S. traded companies, more than three times the second-most sold stock, Salesforce.com Inc..Once a symbol of China’s New Economy, the e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma now finds itself at the forefront of the government’s campaign to rein in the sprawling power of tech giants. Alibaba’s shares, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, have slumped about 18% since November, when regulators in Beijing halted the $35 billion initial public offering of Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group at the last minute. Government watchdogs have also ordered Ant to overhaul its business and began an antitrust investigation of Alibaba.Meanwhile, Alibaba, which has invested in a wide range of sectors from online grocery to ride-hailing and artificial intelligence, will face restraints on future expansion. Chinese antitrust watchdogs used to pay little attention to investment led by internet companies, but have begun strengthening enforcement amid Beijing’s push to root out monopoly power. In December, China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba and two other companies over years-old acquisitions. Regulators said the e-commerce heavyweight should have sought government approval before increasing its stake in a department store chain in 2017.If someone were to make an example of how to take down a monopoly in China, they’ve got nothing better than Alibaba, said Rajiv Jain, who oversees $73 billion in assets as chairman of GQG Partners LLC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “The long-term growth trajectory is now different from what we thought.”GQG liquidated all of its 9.6 million ADRs in the fourth quarter, valued at $2.8 billion, according to filing data. Jain said he had owned Alibaba shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2014, when he was the chief investment officer at Vontobel Asset Management.An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on investors selling the stock.Investors are questioning whether Alibaba can sustain its meteoritic rise amid the regulatory scrutiny. It now could face penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated antitrust rules. Those rules are against practices such as forced exclusive arrangements with merchants, known as “Pick One of Two,” predatory pricing and algorithms favoring new users. Tightening government oversight also threatens to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.Alibaba has said that it’s working with regulators on complying with their requirements as the antitrust investigations continue. Share prices have recovered somewhat since Ma resurfaced in late January after vanishing from the public sight following the government’s crackdown on his businesses. The shares fell about 1% to $250.34 in New York Wednesday. Alibaba sellers are Who’s Who of hedge fund stars. Steve Cohen’s Point72 dumped all its $413 million in holdings last quarter fourth quarter. Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital slashed its holdings by 99%, while Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its stake by 45%.Other prominent investors cashing out include Hillhouse Capital Advisors, which sold its $1.2 billion holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake by 31%, or $2.1 billion.Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management LLC was among a minority group of investors who scooped up Alibaba, counting it as its sixth-largest holdings.Representatives at these firms either declined to comment or didn’t reply to emails or calls.Rather than pulling out, some investors may have swapped their ADRs with shares traded in Hong Kong to avoid the risk of being caught in the political tension between the U.S. and China, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which runs several China-focused exchange-traded funds in the U.S.Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation in December that could kick Chinese companies off of U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits. The administration had also considered banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, before deciding against it.“Alibaba is a very well-managed company,” said Ahern. “We are a big believer in the company and management.”Analysts share Ahern’s upbeat sentiment. All but three of 61 analysts rate the company as a buy.For GQG’s Jain, the regulatory uncertainties mean the risk-reward calculation is stacking against Alibaba. For instance, it’s becoming much more difficult for the company to grow its business by acquiring smaller players.“There’s more downside than upside,” said Jain, whose Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund beat 83% of its peers over the past three years. “The regulatory risk is usually underappreciated until it’s too late. In other words, you cannot handicap that.”(Update with Ailbaba’s share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soaring U.S. 5-Year, Real Yields Sound Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed 10 basis points to minus 0.69% on Thursday, surpassing a high of minus 0.75% set days after the U.S. presidential election in November. Nominal yields also soared, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.49%, the highest in a year. Its 30-year counterpart hit a similar milestone, climbing rapidly above 2.30%. And the 5-year yield exceeded 0.75%, an inflection point that is seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.It’s been a frenetic week for bonds globally, with yields climbing to levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity HedgingAdding to the bond rout are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThursday’s selloff in Treasuries was led by the 5-year sector, a space of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market because the yield in that sector is around a level that could trigger more pain. Earlier this week, tepid demand in a $61 billion auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the yield curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a sell-off in the region, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared from the rout, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Clear DisquietEconomic leaders the world over are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers FretElsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens. Emerging-market investors, meanwhile, are fixated on where short-end U.S. yields go, which could test market resilience there.The latest leg of the bond selloff was rippling through equity markets. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.9% in New York morning trading. “You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Adds 5-year yield, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.