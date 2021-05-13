U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.50
    +25.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,111.00
    +173.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.25
    +114.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.40
    +14.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.64
    -0.18 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +10.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -4.46 (-16.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4072
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3540
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,476.08
    -1,673.29 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.33
    -20.58 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Framework’s modular DIY laptop is available to pre-order

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

Framework, a startup creating a modular laptop for easy repair, is today opening pre-orders for its first product. The Framework Laptop is available to order with four variants up for selection right now. When it first announced the laptop, the company insisted that it wouldn’t charge people a premium to get their hands on one of its machines. And so far, it seems like the company is true to its word, since you can pick up the base model for just $999, or a DIY version for $749.

The units are differentiated by their CPU, RAM and storage options. The $999 base model packs Intel’s Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The $1,399 Performance model, meanwhile, gets a Core i7-1165G7 with 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The $1,999 Professional Model tops the range, offering a Core i7-1185G7, 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and Windows 10 Pro. And, if your budget stretches that far, you can also spec up further, with up to 64GB RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.

The rest of the spec list is certainly enough for the majority of people, with a 13-inch, 3:2, 2,256 x 1,504 display, a 55Wh battery and a keyboard with 1.5mm of travel. Speaking to Engadget, founder Nirav Patel said that his team — spurred on in part by the pandemic — also wanted to ensure the Framework was good at video conferencing. Consequently, the laptop is packing a 1080p, 60fps webcam with a hardware privacy switch. He added that the components were at least as good as what you’d find in other industry-leading devices.

In terms of Framework’s environmental bona fides, the machine uses at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum in its enclosure. Modularity hasn’t affected the size of the body too much either, with the Framework Laptop measuring in thinner and lighter than a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, of course, you can hot-swap the quartet of ports attached to the laptop — connected in fact via USB-C inside the chassis. Alternative options include USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD and additional storage.

For those people who would be leery about opening up any sort of device, let alone a laptop, Patel said that you shouldn’t worry. Swapping out and replacing a module should take even the most fearful of users less than 10 minutes. And each component will carry a QR code that leads you straight to a website offering step-by-step instructions and video in the style of iFixit. And users should only need the screwdriver that is included in the box to carry out any repair.

The only repair that likely to take longer than 10 minutes is if, or when, you so choose to swap out the CPU and mainboard. The chips aren’t socketed, so when it comes time to upgrade the brain, you’ll need to disassemble the whole unit for a replacement.

In terms of longevity, Patel said that there were, broadly, two periods of time when you use any computer. The first is when it’s relatively new and the hardware can keep up with the technical standards of the time. The second is when performance begins to sag as software and web standards move forward. Patel’s aim with Framework is to double the amount of those “happy years” when using your computer doesn’t feel like a chore.

For the braver amongst you, Framework’s DIY edition, priced at $749, offers the whole machine disassembled. You can then select the components you want to include, and pick the operating system to be pre-installed, or bring your own.

The pandemic has, for a lot of companies, slowed their ability to get product out of the door and that’s the situation here. Framework has begun producing the machine but expects the volume of units available to sell to be limited for the next few months. It will, instead, be offering pre-orders in batches, with early adopters putting $100 down now to get their machine in June. When those orders are fulfilled, pre-orders will open up in Canada, with European and Asian availability coming towards the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Friends: The Reunion' hits HBO Max on May 27th

    HBO Max will begin streaming Friends: The Reunion on May 27th.

  • The best games for Nintendo Switch

    Here's a list of the best games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Discord is making it easier to find servers hosting live speakers

    In June, Discord will roll out a feature called Stage Discovery.

  • 'Grand Theft Auto V' mod adds uncanny photorealism through AI

    Researchers have used machine learning to add photorealism to 'Grand Theft Auto V,' hinting at the future of AI-assisted graphics in games.

  • Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' premieres July 23rd with action figures in tow

    Netflix is premiering Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' series on July 23rd, and it's showing off the matching action figures.

  • Lenovo introduces ‘Go’ line of PC accessories

    Lenovo has launched a new sub-brand called Lenovo Go that focuses on designing and manufacturing accessories for the PC.

  • The Rock's 'Jungle Cruise' movie will hit Disney+ the same day as theaters

    You can pay $30 to stream it at home on July 30th.

  • Intel says it has solved a key bottleneck in quantum computing

    Intel has overcome a quantum computing bottleneck by controlling two qubits with a cryogenic control chip.

  • Itch.io won't take a cut of game sales on May 14th

    This Friday, May 14th, indie game storefront Itch.io will hold its first-ever Creator Day.

  • Twitter finally brings DM search to Android

    Nearly two years after introducing a search feature to DMs on iOS and the web, Twitter is finally bringing the update to Android.

  • The Nokia 2720 Flip phone is finally coming to the US

    HMD Global is releasing the Nokia 2720 V Flip in the US on Verizon.

  • ESPN+ will stream La Liga soccer starting next season

    After losing Italy's Serie A to Paramount+, ESPN has announced a deal with Spain's La Liga for next season.

  • Amazon detective show 'Bosch' returns for its final season on June 25th

    With seven seasons under its belt, 'Bosch' has had a longer run than most streaming shows.

  • 'Battlefield 6' will be available for last-gen game consoles

    EA is building 'Battlefield 6' with PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind, but it will still play on last-generation consoles.

  • Times Square shooting suspect denies he was in New York in bizarre jailhouse interview

    ‘I still don’t know nothing of nothing,’ Farrakhan Muhammad says in a fast-talking, rambling interview

  • Sony reveals new galaxy-inspired PS5 DualSense controllers

    You'll soon be able to pick up Midnight Black and Cosmic Red versions.

  • Scientists just realized something special about a dinosaur discovered 25 years ago

    The Triceratops is the most famous member of one of the most iconic dinosaur groups. The three-horned dinosaurs with the fancy, bony frills draped over their necks are always a favorite of kids and adults alike, but the mighty beasts that could grow to up to 30 feet in length weren't the first of their kind. The Ceratopsidae family has many members, and a brand new one was just described in a scientific journal for the first time. Fossils of Menefeeceratops sealeyi were originally discovered back in 1996 by a researcher named Paul Sealy from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. At the time, it didn't get its due, but researchers have now examined it in detail and determined that it is indeed an entirely new species from the Ceratopsidae family, and it's believed to be the oldest one yet. The discovery of the dinosaur as being an entirely new species is important for a number of reasons, not least of which is the location where it was found. Specimens of the species, including multiple bones from the same animal in one area, were discovered in the Menefee Formation in New Mexico. With most of the discoveries of Ceratopsidae specimens being located hundreds of miles north, this new dinosaur being so old and so far south throws a curveball in scientists' understanding of these dinosaurs. "There has been a striking increase in our knowledge of ceratopsid diversity during the past two decades," Peter Dodson, co-author of the study, said in a statement. "Much of that has resulted from discoveries farther north, from Utah to Alberta. It is particularly exciting that this find so far south is significantly older than any previous ceratopsid discovery. It underscores the importance of the Menefee dinosaur fauna for the understanding of the evolution of Late Cretaceous dinosaur faunas throughout western North America." Another interesting note is the size of the dinosaur itself. Based on the fossil evidence that is available, researchers have estimated that the creatures grew to a maximum length of about 15 feet. That might seem large compared to a human, but it pales in comparison to the Triceratops, which arrived millions of years later and grew to lengths of up to 30 feet. It's clear that this lineage of dinosaurs had a long history, and this oldest member of the group was just a tiny sample of what would come later, with much larger horned dinosaurs equipped with even more impressive armor and other features. Some of the later species featured massive, boney shield-like headgear and even spikes in place of boney frills. The new species name, Menefeeceratops sealeyi, is a nod to both the area where it was discovered, the family group of the dinosaur, and the original discoverer from 1996, Paul Sealy.

  • Foxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices

    Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported first-quarter profit soared past estimates amid the work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for devices like smartphones and laptops. The world's biggest contract electronics maker also said it sees growth continuing in the second quarter, expecting revenue for consumer electronics and computing products to both rise more than 15% on the year, extending first-quarter sales growth. Foxconn said sales from its major revenue contributor - consumer electronics including smartphones and wearable devices - climbed more than 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while computing products such as laptops also rose more than 15%.

  • Cathie Wood Fans Buckle Up as ETF Assets Fall to $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- With tech’s recent pummeling, the cash Cathie Wood is managing in her ETF lineup has just dropped below $40 billion -- but her loyal fan base is largely hanging on for the ride.The founder of Ark Investment Management LLC now controls $39.7 billion in her U.S. exchange-traded funds, down from more than $60 billion at a peak in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm is now the 11th largest issuer in the U.S., compared with seventh place earlier this year.A huge portion of the loss is due to the value of her holdings dropping sharply, as speculative tech names with soaring valuations and massive runs come back down to earth. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has fallen about 35% from its high. Still, the mass exodus some had anticipated during a period of underperformance hasn’t yet materialized, with traders pulling just $76 million from the fund in April and $301 million so far in May, compared to the $7.1 billion added in the first three months of the year.“It appears that investors still believe in Cathie Wood’s philosophy and think possibly the pullback is short term,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.In fact, the firm’s ETFs have still taken in a net $15.3 billion so far in 2021. The eight-product lineup -- six actively managed funds and two tracking indexes -- has roughly only lost a net $800 million since the end of February.While retail activity has declined in the broad market, it seems day traders are ready to stick with Ark. About $1.1 billion of the $28 billion added to the family of funds since November can be attributed to retail investors, according to a report from Vanda Research.“In periods when Ark ETFs have seen large redemptions, retail investors have actually bought the dip, further highlighting the institutional-retail divide,” wrote analysts Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni.Throughout the downturn, Wood has said repeatedly that her strategies haven’t changed and that she invests with a five-year time horizon. She even added to her stakes in Twitter Inc., Roku Inc., Skillz Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. last week.Some are now questioning just how long the funds’ drop will last, especially as dip buyers step in. ARKK rose in early trading before falling 3.3% as of 1 p.m. in New York.Open interest in bullish call options on ARKK is at an all-time high, and even similarly elevated activity in bearish put contracts has historically come before a bounce, Chris Murphy at Susquehanna International Group wrote in a note.“It has become oversold on a technical basis,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “The weak hands have already sold, so we’re now in the ‘wait and see’ mode. If Ark funds can bounce strongly, the all clear flag will be raised.”(Updates with latest trading activity, additional details in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.