Framingham resident Molina Austin will lead HR at Boston-based Community Servings

Molina Austin, of Framingham, has been named chief human resources officer at Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain nonprofit that provides medically tailored meals and nutrition services.

Her responsibilities include overseeing recruitment, performance and talent management, as well as staff training and workplace health and safety.

Molina

Austin brings 25 years of related experience, including her most recent stint as an organizational and talent development program officer and executive coach at Westwind, LLC.

She holds an MBA with a concentration in organizational behavior and labor and human resources policy from Case Western Reserve University. She is currently pursuing a doctor of business administration degree focused on positive psychology in business and DEI initiatives.

######

Dr. Eliezer Sternberg, chief of neurology at Milford Regional Medical Center, was recently named the hospital’s new chair of the Department of Medicine. He succeeds Infectious Disease Chief Dr. Michael C. Newstein, who served the position for 12 years.

The department encompasses the hospital medicine, neurology, cardiology, pulmonology and gastrointestinal divisions. Sternberg's responsibilities include supporting physician recruitment, structuring clinical services, overseeing department meetings and enhancing collaborations among clinicians in the hospital.

Sternberg

He joined Milford Regional as a neurologist in 2020 and was named division chief the following year.

Sternberg graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, where he served as chief resident and was named Resident of the Year. At Milford Regional, he established several new hospital programs, such as the code stroke process and the long-term monitoring electroencephalography (EEG) system.

######

Robert L. Kilroy and Paul W. Carey, both of Upton and both partners at Mirick O'Connell, were recently selected to the 2023 Massachusetts Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than 5% of the state's lawyers are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Story continues

Kilroy is a member of Mirick O'Connell's management committee and is former chair of the firm's Labor, Employment and Employee Benefits group. He specializes in employment litigation in defense of corporations and their executives, including extensive experience representing hospitals and physicians groups.

Kilroy

Carey

Carey is a member of the firm's Creditors' Rights, Bankruptcy and Reorganization Group. He concentrates his practice on creditors' rights, bankruptcy and business reorganization matters. He has extensive experience with bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings and litigation, representing creditors, debtors, creditors' committees, trustees and receivers.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

Mirick O'Connell has offices in Boston, Worcester and Westborough.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Molina Austin Eliezer Sternberg Robert Kilroy Paul Carey business news