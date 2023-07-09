Framingham's Learning Center for the Deaf has a new director of development

Dwight Martin has been hired as director of development at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham.

He will oversee the research, writing and management of local and federal grant work to support TLC’s services, while increasing programmatic growth through fundraising efforts, donor relations, marketing and communications.

Martin

Prior to joining TLC, Martin worked for six years at Deaf Pathway Global in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he was director of strategic operations.

He holds an MBA from the University of Houston-Victoria, as well as a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

######

Milford Regional Medical Center recently recognized several employees who achieved employment milestones.

Marilyn Nydam, of Uxbridge, was honored for 50 years of service at the hospital.

Employees honored for 45 years of service include Rose Galimi-Hayes, of Uxbridge; Deborah Grenier, of Dayille, Connecticut; and Debra Tredeau, of Northbridge.

Employees honored for 40 years of service include Carol Giardino, of Franklin; Diane Hill, of Millbury; Jayne Leahy, of Marlborough; and Kathleen Perdoni and Cheryl Volpicelli, both of Milford.

######

Digital Federal Credit Union in Marlborough recently announced a pair of promotions:

Laurie LaChapelle has been named chief financial officer. She was previously senior vice president of finance.

LaChapelle

LaChapelle, who has worked at DCU for 12 years, will continue to oversee teams for accounting, capital planning, finance, procurement and support services as well as the DCU for Kids Foundation. Additionally, she will focus on strategies for balance sheet management, capital growth and allocation and enhancements to DCU’s budgeting process.

David DeWitt has been named chief risk officer. He was previously senior vice president of enterprise services.

DeWitt

DeWitt will focus on strategies to advance DCU’s risk management program further as it grows past $10 billion in assets. A 17-year DCU veteran, he will continue to lead the program, providing oversight in compliance, internal audit, fraud, BSA, legal, information security, physical safety and enterprise risk management.

######

Ivette Mesmar, of Marlborough, assistant vice president and manager of Brookline Bank’s Wellesley Hills office, was recently recognized for her community efforts by the Lions Club International and by the City of Marlborough.

Mesmar was recently elected as district governor for District 33K of Lions Club International. She has been involved with the Lions for more than 40 years.

Mesmar

Separately, in May she was presented with the City of Marlborough’s 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Award by Mayor Arthur Vigeant, in recognition of 20-plus years of charitable efforts in the city.

A native of Panama, Mesmar’s professional career began as a microbiologist. She eventually transitioned to the banking industry where her background in research helps her develop solutions for her banking customers.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham hires development director