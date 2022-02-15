U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Fran White to Join the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

Mauldin, SC , Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink: XCRT) today announced that Fran White has accepted an invitation to join its Advisory Board effective immediately. Fran founded MDC Associates more than 30 years ago. MDC is a consulting company specializing in regulatory affairs management in the medical device and biotechnology industries. Their clients include many of the leading companies in the biotech and diagnostic industries. Prior to founding MDC, Fran held a number of management roles within ThermoFisher, a Fortune 500 world leader in the supply of scientific instrumentation, consumables and software services.

“Fran brings another invaluable skill set to our Advisory Board,” said Michael O’Shea, Xcelerate’s CEO. “Fran has more than 40 years’ experience providing companies and investors with insight to the technical and financial potential of new and existing products and technologies. This assistance will be a great enhancement to our soon to be filed series of patents developed by Dr. Anja Glisovic. Fran also has extensive experience in recognizing and getting product to market in third world countries.”

“Fran’s experience in third world markets will no doubt also be of great assistance in establishing our recently announced business opportunity in Africa through AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC” commented O’Shea. “To that end, Dr. Dilan Ellegala has been in Tanzania since the first of February working to establish the framework of the operation in that country and developing a beta program there.”

“I would like to thank our partners and investors for the continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan”

For more information please visit www.xcelerate.global

Contact:
mike@xcelerate.global
854-900-2020

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.


