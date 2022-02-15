Fran White to Join the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

XCELERATE INC.

Mauldin, SC , Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink: XCRT) today announced that Fran White has accepted an invitation to join its Advisory Board effective immediately. Fran founded MDC Associates more than 30 years ago. MDC is a consulting company specializing in regulatory affairs management in the medical device and biotechnology industries. Their clients include many of the leading companies in the biotech and diagnostic industries. Prior to founding MDC, Fran held a number of management roles within ThermoFisher, a Fortune 500 world leader in the supply of scientific instrumentation, consumables and software services.

“Fran brings another invaluable skill set to our Advisory Board,” said Michael O’Shea, Xcelerate’s CEO. “Fran has more than 40 years’ experience providing companies and investors with insight to the technical and financial potential of new and existing products and technologies. This assistance will be a great enhancement to our soon to be filed series of patents developed by Dr. Anja Glisovic. Fran also has extensive experience in recognizing and getting product to market in third world countries.”

“Fran’s experience in third world markets will no doubt also be of great assistance in establishing our recently announced business opportunity in Africa through AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC” commented O’Shea. “To that end, Dr. Dilan Ellegala has been in Tanzania since the first of February working to establish the framework of the operation in that country and developing a beta program there.”

“I would like to thank our partners and investors for the continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan”

