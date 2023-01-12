France aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 237.05 million: Driven by the rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in France by product, end-user and distribution channel - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 237.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The aesthetic devices market report in France includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices under the subsidiary Allergan.

Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma PrimeX.

Candela Corp - The company offers aesthetic devices such as the SaltFacial.

Cutera Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Xeo, Excel HR, and Enlighten SR.

Cynosure LLC

Fotona d.o.o

Lumenis Be Ltd

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Sciton Inc.

Venus Concept Inc.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries, a growing number of private clinics and treatment options will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulation on aesthetic devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices. The energy-based aesthetic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Aesthetic Devices Market Report In France?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the aesthetic devices market size in France and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across France

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aesthetic devices market vendors in France

Aesthetic Devices Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 119 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 237.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aesthetic devices market in France 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

12.5 Candela Corp

12.6 Cutera Inc.

12.7 Cynosure LLC

12.8 Fotona d.o.o

12.9 Lumenis Be Ltd

12.10 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

12.11 Sciton Inc.

12.12 Venus Concept Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

