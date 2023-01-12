France aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 237.05 million: Driven by the rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in France by product, end-user and distribution channel - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 237.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
The aesthetic devices market report in France includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
AbbVie Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices under the subsidiary Allergan.
Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma PrimeX.
Candela Corp - The company offers aesthetic devices such as the SaltFacial.
Cutera Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Xeo, Excel HR, and Enlighten SR.
The market is driven by factors such as a rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries, a growing number of private clinics and treatment options will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulation on aesthetic devices is hindering the market growth.
Based on product, the market is segmented into energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices. The energy-based aesthetic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
