France’s Attal Pledges to Fight for Farmers in Reform Drive

(Bloomberg) -- France’s Gabriel Attal pledged to continue granting concessions to protesting farmers as he seeks to move beyond a crisis that has dogged his first three weeks as prime minister.

In a speech on Tuesday detailing the government’s broader priorities for the coming months, Attal added little to measures announced in the past few days to support the agriculture industry.

Still, he said there was more to come and underlined steps that include guaranteeing the payment of European funds by mid-March, strengthening the oversight of the origin of goods, and unlocking crisis support for vineyards.

“Agriculture is our strength, not just because it feeds us but because it is fundamental to our identity, to our traditions,” Attal told lawmakers in the National Assembly. “Not everything will be resolved in a few weeks, and I accept the work is complex.”

President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34 year-old Attal earlier this month to inject renewed impetus into his presidency after internal divisions emerged over toughening immigration laws. But Attal has walked straight into an agricultural crisis that is flaring up across Europe as farmers push back against rising costs and the strictures of regulations.

In France, the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer, accounting for 18% of output, farmers are protesting what they call unfair competition from abroad, and want more financial help and less bureaucracy.

Ahead of Attal’s speech, they continued to block highways across the country, including close to Paris. Belgium also saw continued protests, with several key access roads to Antwerp and Ghent blocked.

“I’ve talked about emergency measures; we’re also looking for European measures,” Arnaud Rousseau, the head of the FNSEA farmers’ union, said on Europe 1 radio before the speech, adding that his members know this could take some time.

Speaking during a state visit to Stockholm, Macron said he would discuss the farmers’ demands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a summit of the bloc’s leaders on Thursday.

In particular, he said France has asked for clear measures on imports of poultry and cereals from Ukraine, whose “volume and quality” is destabilizing the European market. He also stepped up opposition to a trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc, and called for more EU flexibility on fallow land rules to allow for more production.

Most of Attal’s address to parliament focused on other policy areas his government will prioritize. A central part of his plans will be labor market overhauls designed to boost the incomes of those earning near the minimum wage and oblige some welfare claimants to undertake 15 hours of training or unpaid work.

He also called for ministers to experiment with compressing the work week into four days, as well as a simplification of norms for small businesses.

--With assistance from Vidya Root.

