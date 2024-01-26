France’s Attal Vows to Put Farmers First in Bid to End Protests

(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal unveiled measures ranging from a refusal to sign a free trade treaty to lighter regulation on hedgerows as his government tried to defuse farmers’ fury over falling incomes and stringent European regulations.

The response included a reversal of a plan to raise taxes on farming fuel, faster disbursement of emergency funds, and big fines for companies not respecting rules on price negotiations, he said after meeting with farmers in southwestern France on Friday.

“We’ve decided to place agriculture above all else,” Attal said at a farm in Montastruc-de-Salies. “Without our farmers, we aren’t France any longer, and we aren’t a country.”

The prime minister also reiterated France’s opposition to a major trade agreement between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur, saying the government would continue to fight the proposal.

The protests, which began a week ago in the south of France and mirror dissent in European countries including Germany and Poland, have spread as farmers block major roads and snarl traffic around the country with go-slow processions. Some unions had urged members to cut off the main highways into Paris.

The dispute is the first major test for Attal, who was appointed this month by President Emmanuel Macron to inject fresh impetus into a government torn by discord over immigration. His task is made harder by the fact farmers have overwhelming public backing, while far-right parties across Europe are latching onto the unrest ahead of European Parliament elections in June.

Farmers continued protests in neighboring Germany on Friday against bloated bureaucracy and plans to cut back subsidies, focusing on the Berlin offices of the three parties that form the country’s ruling coalition. Some 250 tractors caused traffic disruption in the German capital, according to media reports.

This follows road blockages across the country earlier this month, which began as opposition to subsidy cuts but quickly won public support and turned into an outlet for anger against the government.

Many of the farmers’ complaints have focused on what they see as a tangle of ever-shifting regulations that have pushed many of them to the brink of bankruptcy. The European Union began a so-called strategic dialog Thursday to address growing divisions over agriculture across the bloc. But the effort is a slow-moving process, and it’s unclear how much the EU can do quickly to ease the protests.

While there has been little violence in France so far, the anger over living costs and fuel prices echoes the Yellow Vest protests that kicked off in 2018 and plagued Macron’s first term as president.

In 2019, he responded with tax cuts and support for low earners at an estimated cost of as much as €17 billion ($18.5 billion). But this time, he has less room for maneuver as his government struggles to tackle a vast debt burden built up during the Covid-19 pandemic and energy crisis.

The current protests have huge public backing, despite spreading travel chaos. According to an Odoxa-Backbone Consulting survey of 1,005 people for newspaper Le Figaro, 89% of French people support the movement.

The pressure on the government to act is also rising as far-right parties across Europe try to use the protests to bolster their campaigns for the European elections. In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is already well ahead of Macron’s political grouping, according to opinion polls.

