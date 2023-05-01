France Braces for Renewed Anti-Macron Protests on Labor Day

(Bloomberg) -- Labor unions are looking to planned marches across France on Monday to rebuild pressure on the government over its unpopular reform of the pension system, even after President Emmanuel Macron signed the reform into law last month and as protest numbers wane.

The police will mobilize a massive level of security since the event coincides with Labor Day, which traditionally sees large anti-government demonstrations, Interior minister Gerald Darmanin told Europe 1 radio on Friday. Citing a “revenge spirit” from radical protesters, he said 12,000 police across France, almost half of them in Paris, will help tackle potentially violent incidents.

“We are giving ourselves all the resources so that demonstrations happen in the best possible way,” Darmanin said.

A months-long wave of protests and strikes has waned in recent weeks but labor unions and left-wing parties are betting on popular resentment against the reform to revive the movement. Some 60% of French voters support the call to demonstrate on May 1, with backing especially strong among those who say they’re close to left-wing parties and the far-right movement of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, according to an Ifop poll for Sud radio.

The new law to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62 has left Macron deeply unpopular, and cemented divisions in parliament where he had already lost his majority. Discontent has been especially fueled by the use of a constitutional provision to pass the pension reform without a full parliament vote.

In recent days Macron has sought to convey a conciliatory tone, acknowledging people haven’t accepted the retirement age hike. He traveled outside Paris to talk about health care and education, but in most trips he’s been met by demonstrations including people banging saucepans. Cabinet members have also been targeted by protests.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye had to be evacuated from a train station in Paris among hostile protesters. Union members disrupted an event with Digital Transition Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in the city of Agen by cutting power, leaving participants in the dark. Two actors who were on stage during France’s most prestigious theater award ceremony blasted Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, who was in the audience.

Flights should be affected with the French civil aviation authority recommending that airlines cancel a third of their flights at the Paris Orly airport on May 1-2 due to air controller strikes against the pension reform.

Macron’s government says raising the pension age is vital to boost employment rates and halt the build-up of deficits in the massive public retirement system as the population ages. Unions say changing the age thresholds to claim a full pension will disproportionately penalize the least well-off and that there are other options to balance the system, including higher taxes on business and the wealthy.

