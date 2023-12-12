France’s CAC 40 Eyes Record Close as Rate Cut Bets Fuel Rise

(Bloomberg) -- France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index is set to close at a record high, as rising expectations of interest rate cuts next year triggered a brisk year-end rally from the likes of cosmetics giant L’Oreal SA to industrial company Schneider Electric SE.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Paris benchmark, home to companies such as LVMH, Hermes and Sanofi SA, gained as much as 0.3% to 7,577.50 points, surpassing the previous highest close reached in April. It follows Germany’s DAX and Italy’s FTSE MIB, which have both bounced back fully from a summer correction.

Luxury groups including LVMH, L’Oreal and Hermes have accounted for over a quarter of the CAC’s 17% year-to-date advance. While cosmetics firm L’Oreal is this year’s top boost to the index, Schneider Electric and Air Liquide SA come second and third as the rally broadened to several equity sectors, unlike a luxury-heavy boost seen in April.

While shares in high-end goods makers pulled back in summer due to worries from faltering economic recovery in the key Chinese market, the sector has staged a tentative rebound since October. The industry is still seeing strong growth as its wealthy clients are less sensitive to a downturn in the economy. Shares in LVMH are up 12% since mid-October, Hermes has rallied 18% and even beaten-down Kering has climbed nearly 2%.

The latest leg of the rally has come amid mounting wagers on interest-rate cuts, with the European Central Bank priced to start lowering rates in the first-half of 2024. The index has risen more than 11% from late October low joining global peers.

“My take is that lower yields, fueled by disinflation, are the biggest drivers for the CAC 40’s new record,” said Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi in Paris.

Story continues

“This is a broad rally lifting stock markets both in Europe and in the US and it’s not specific to France,” she added, noting most sectors, from industrials to retailers were benefiting from upbeat investor sentiment.

Read more: Strategists Have Bad News for Europe Equity Bulls About 2024

Derambure is not convinced the rally can be sustained too long without evidence of resilient economic growth, but “short-term, there’s a nice period to play with,” she added.

--With assistance from Kit Rees.

(Adds context on luxury stocks in para 4, updates shares throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.