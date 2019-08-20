France’s Casino to Sell Another $2.2 Billion Worth of Assets

(Bloomberg) -- French supermarket operator Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA said it plans a second round of asset disposals that would raise an additional 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it tries to reduce its debt.

The transactions will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021, Casino said Tuesday in a statement. The retailer is already in the process of selling 2.5 billion euros worth of holdings by the first quarter of 2020. The stock rose as much as 1.5%.

As its market share shrinks in France, Casino is wrestling with concerns over its net debt, which the company said stood at 4.7 billion euros at the end of June. Short sellers have targeted the retailer, saying distressed parent Rallye SA is relying on unreasonably high dividends to survive. Last month, Casino canceled next year’s dividend payment to shore up cash.

The new assets earmarked for sale are in France, where Casino is locked in fierce price competition with the likes of Carrefour SA and E. Leclerc. The company is focusing on premium, convenience and e-commerce segments in its home market, where it owns the Monoprix chain, as consumption at big-box stores drops.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The latest plan “suggests the company thinks it needs to be debt-free to allow cash flow to again be used for dividends should parent Rallye emerge from its ‘Safeguard’ procedure.”

Charles Allen, retail analyst

Click here to read the piece

Most likely Casino will dispose of real estate and unprofitable stores while reducing exposure to hypermarkets, wrote Maria-Laura Adurno, an analyst at Morgan Stanley. Most of its real estate sales have been followed by leasebacks, which add rental costs, she added.

Rallye filed for protection from creditors in May in a bid to help save the group from collapse.

Casino is approaching the end of the first phase of disposals, having agreed to sell 2.1 billion euros of assets. Many of the deals so far have been real estate sales, including 26 stores sold to Fortress Investment Group for as much as 501 million euros.

(Updates with shares in second paragraph, analyst comment in fifth)

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.