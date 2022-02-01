U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,519.11
    +3.56 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,182.69
    +50.83 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,232.24
    -7.64 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.09
    +13.64 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6790
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,750.48
    +223.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.17
    +7.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

France Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Investments in New Mining Projects (Antimony, Tungsten, Gold) are Likely to Grow Construction Equipment in the Mining Substantially

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The "France Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

France's construction equipment market is expected to reach USD 15,319.1 million and a volume of 48,898 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% by volume during 2022-2028.

Renovation of public infrastructure and government buildings supports earthmoving equipment growth in France's construction equipment market.

The preparation for Olympic Games-2024 in Paris and The Grand Paris project driving construction equipment sales.

In 2022, investments in new mining projects (particularly in primary mineral resources such as antimony, tungsten, and gold) are likely to grow construction equipment in the mining industry substantially.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

In 2020, there were 3,304 active quarries in mainland and overseas France, which is likely to increase significantly in 2022 as new mining projects are in the pipeline.

The France government mainly focuses on the supply chain and climate change; hence projects such as port development projects, renewable energy projects, etc., are creating a substantial demand for construction equipment by others.

The increasing focus on infrastructure and development of highways and road redevelopment projects will significantly impact the growth of France's road construction equipment market.

FRANCE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The demand in France's excavator market is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Grand Paris Express (USD 40.2 billion), Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village (USD 3.9 billion), etc., introduced by France government.

The growing investments in building and civil engineering such as University Campus, University of Paris-Sud (USD 319.5 million) are driving the need for the excavator market in France. This is because these are the ideal machinery for construction projects given their bulky structure, which can be used for digging, lifting hefty objects, landscaping, and demolition.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in France construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Kubota, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Hitachi, John Deere & Company, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

In October 2021, Volvo launched Volvo Prototype LX03: The Intelligent Future of Construction. In 2020, JCB launched its first hydrogen fueled-based excavator.

Major Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Liebherr

  • Komatsu

  • Kubota

  • Volvo Construction Equipment

  • JCB

  • SANY

  • Hitachi

  • John Deere & Company

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Yanmar

  • Manitou

  • Haulotte Group

  • Kobelco Construction Machinery

  • FAYAT Group

Distributor Profiles

  • Mini BTP

  • GMS

  • Wirtgen Group

  • Teramat

  • Bouchard Manutention

  • France TP Services

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

Section 2 - Market Overview

  • Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment, Advantage France, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact

Section 3 - Technological Development

  • Advent of New Technology

Section 4 - Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Market Landscape

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape Overview

  • Major Vendors (Caterpillar France, Liebherr France, Komatsu France, Kubota Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment France, JCB France, SANY Europe, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe, John Deere France, and XCMG Europe)

  • Other Prominent Vendors

  • Distributor Profiles

Section 7 - Quantitative Summary

  • Quantitative Summary

Section 8 - Report Summary

  • Key Insights

  • Abbreviations

  • List of Graphs

  • List of Tables

Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b09bak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-construction-equipment-market-report-2022-investments-in-new-mining-projects-antimony-tungsten-gold-are-likely-to-grow-construction-equipment-in-the-mining-substantially-301472981.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • UPS CEO talks upbeat earnings, business model pivot, price increases, and hiring

    UPS CEO Carol Tomé joins Yahoo Finance Live&nbsp;to discuss better-than-expected earnings, hiring challenges, supply chain disruptions, and the overall outlook for the logistics company.

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Save Your Portfolio During a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 11.3%, can be your rock during periods of heightened volatility.

  • FRONTIER DRILLS 322 METERS OF 1.6% Li2O FROM PHASE X DRILLING AT SPARK

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from two of five drill holes drilled during The Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.