U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.45
    +0.64 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.20
    +10.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    -0.0278 (-2.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2060
    +1.0320 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,324.75
    -3,525.75 (-8.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.33
    -73.78 (-8.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

France Construction Market Report 2022: Analysis of the Mega-Project Pipeline, Including Breakdowns by Development Stage Across All Sectors, and Projected Spending on Projects in the Existing Pipeline

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The French construction industry is expected to have expanded by 13% in real terms in 2021, supported by a very low base in 2020, coupled with an increase in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

The industry is expected to expand by 3.3% in real terms in 2022, before stabilizing at an annual average of 2% growth from 2023 to 2026. However, the industry's output could be affected by weak investor and consumer confidence in the short -term, due to a spike in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases caused by the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Additionally, falling levels of employment within the construction industry and rising costs of materials pose a potential downside risk to the industry's output.

Over the medium and long term, the industry's output will be supported by investments as part of the EUR30 billion (US$36.5 billion) 'France 2030' plan unveiled by the French President Emmanuel Macron in October 2021. EUR8 billion (US$9.7 billion) of this funding will be invested on renewables, nuclear and hydrogen; over the next nine years, the plan aims to promote the emergence of small innovative nuclear reactors with better waste management, become a leader in green hydrogen by building at least two giga factories with electrolysers, and decarbonise French industry by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% compared to 2015 levels.

Additionally, EUR4 billion (US$4.9 billion) is earmarked for transport and mobility, with funding allocated to help reach the government's domestic production target of two million full-electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030, as well as producing the first low-carbon aircraft by the same year. This plan comes on top of the EUR100 billion (US$114 billion) economic recovery plan unveiled by the government in September 2020.

The industry's output over the forecast period will also be supported by public and private sector investments in housing, healthcare, transport, energy, and tourism infrastructure projects, particularly in preparation for the upcoming summer Olympic games in Paris in 2024. The government plans to spend EUR6.8 billion (US$8 billion) to upgrade the country's infrastructure by 2024.

The government's plan to invest EUR80 billion (US$94.4 billion) in transport infrastructure, emissions reduction, and support for energy-efficient buildings through renovation will also support the industry's growth over the forecast period.

Scope

  • Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in France, featuring details of key growth drivers.

  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

  • Understand the latest industry and market trends.

  • Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-A-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Covid-19 Status
3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook

  • Latest News and Developments

  • Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook

  • Project Analytics

  • Latest News and Developments

5 Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0lnhp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-construction-market-report-2022-analysis-of-the-mega-project-pipeline-including-breakdowns-by-development-stage-across-all-sectors-and-projected-spending-on-projects-in-the-existing-pipeline-301540971.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Big

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar M

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • Conoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns

    U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that jumped five-fold and exceeded Wall Street estimates on higher energy prices and volumes. Conoco pledged to bump up shareholder returns by 25% to $10 billion this year but gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for full-year production while raising project spending. Still, its year-over-year profit gain outshone that of rivals Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and TotalEnergies thanks to the absence of Russia writedowns and a primary focus on crude and gas production instead of fuels or renewable energy sources.

  • Skyworks Solutions Continues in a Downtrend

    In our last technical review of Skyworks Solutions back on November 18, we wrote that "I don't think SWKS is entirely out of the woods yet, so I would defer purchases for the time being. Another look could be worthwhile in a few weeks perhaps.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hik

  • 6 things to know before you jump into retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I’m six months into my retirement from the corporate world. How are things going? Any regrets? Any big surprises? No regrets, for sure. I knew that leaving the workplace at age 61 would be a trade off of freedom gained versus money forgone.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • JD.com, Nio, XPeng and Pinduoduo added to list of Chinese companies at risk of expulsion from U.S. exchanges

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has added popular U.S.-listed Chinese companies to its list of those facing expulsion over lack of audit inspections.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Elizabeth Warren Echoes Labor Dept. Concerns About Fidelity’s Plan for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans

    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has joined the Department of Labor in expressing concerns about Fidelity Investment's plans to offer bitcoin in its 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Block Is Wall Street’s Top Fintech Despite Its Price Tag

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street loves Block Inc. -- even with a valuation that’s frothier than tech high fliers like Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Most Read from BloombergStocks Plunge as Traders Fret About Fed’s Quagmire: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Analysts see more than 6

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo

  • Oil Prices Hit 5-Week High As OPEC Shrugs Off EU Russia Crude Ban, Keeps Output Plan In Place

    OPEC leaders agreed to only a modest increase in the cartel's monthly output, arguing China's Covid crisis will hit global demand.

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Shell CEO points out loopholes in Russian oil sanctions after announcing record profits

    The U.S. announced plans to ban imports of Russian oil in March, and the EU has proposed following suit.