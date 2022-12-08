U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

France Data Center Market Investment/Growth Report 2022-2027: Market Landscape, Opportunities, Sizing and Forecasts - IT, Power, Cooling, and General Construction Services

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report analyses the France data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The market has witnessed the adoption of smart grid technology. For instance, the French Government has installed a smart grid project in Corsica, Guadeloupe, and La Reunion, France, commissioned in 2016.

Cloud service providers such as OVHcloud, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle have a strong presence in France and are expanding further with the construction of new facilities. For instance, in June 2022, Oracle announced its new cloud region opening in Paris, whereas it opened the first region in Marseille in November 2021.

France data center market is also witnessing an increase in adoption and investments in cloud computing services. For instance, large enterprises, healthcare, automobiles, logistics, gaming, BFSI, and education are moving their on-premise services to cloud-based services.

France is connected with around 18 submarine cables connecting to major markets worldwide. Several upcoming submarine cables such as 2Africa, Africa-1, Blue, SeaMeWe-6, and Medusa Submarine Cable System will be ready for service in the coming years.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • France data center market is among the mature markets of the Western Europe region, with Paris being among the major cities for data center development.

  • In France, with the growing connectivity and need for low latency services in tier II and tier III cities, the operators have started investing in other locations apart from Paris, such as Marseille, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, and Mougins.

  • The industry is aided by factors such as government digitalization strategies, growth in subsea cable connectivity, adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, AI, big data & IoT, and other factors.

  • In terms of 5G network services, France witnessed the 5G deployments from Nokia, Orange Business Services, Free Mobile, Ericsson, and SNCF for commercial and industrial services.

  • The French government announced the national AI strategy "AI for Humanity" for five years and plans to invest around USD 1.7 billion in developing AI in the country by the end of 2022.

  • The industry is among prominent locations in renewable energy and aims to generate the renewable energy mix to around 25% by the end of 2022. For instance, in May 2021, Orange Business Services launched its Green Act to adopt green digital technology and achieve net zero by 2040.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the France colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the investment in France by colocation and enterprise operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 123

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12

  • Coverage: 3+ Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in France

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The France market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Some key investors in the France data center market include Equinix, Digital Realty, Orange Business Services, CyrusOne, Cogent Communications, Data4 Group, Euclyde Data Centers, Titan Data Center, and Thesee DataCenter.

  • The industry has witnessed investments from new entrants such as CloudHQ and Yondr. Additionally, the market has seen edge data center investment from new entrant Stratosfair in Brittany.

  • France has the presence of business parks; for instance, the Leonardo da Vinci business park is located in Les Folies concerted development zone (ZAC), over 32 -hectares of land, near Paris.

  • Some of the France data center providers aim to be carbon neutral; for instance, OVHCloud aimed to use 100% of renewable energy sources to achieve carbon neutrality at its data centers by 2025.

  • Among the Western European countries, France is one of the major countries to adopt a district heating system. For instance, Digital Realty announced plans to set up district heating from its facilities in France.

  • The France data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to major operators in the industry. For instance, CapIngelec, based in France, has provided design and construction services for Digital Realty's MRS2 data center facility.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Cloud Technology

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • APL Data Center

  • Artelia

  • Arup

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • Bouygues Energies & Services

  • CapIngelec

  • Eiffage

  • EYP MCF

  • JERLAURE

  • M+W Group

  • LPI Group

  • Mercury

  • Reid Brewin Architects

  • TPF Ingenierie

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Alfa Laval

  • Caterpillar

  • Carrier

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

  • Eaton

  • ebm-papst

  • FlaktGroup

  • Grundfos

  • GS Yuasa

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • Kohler-SDMO

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Munters

  • Nlyte Software

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello UPS

  • Rittal

  • Rolls Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Advanced Mediomatrix

  • CyrusOne

  • Data4

  • Digital Realty

  • DTiX

  • Euclyde Data Centers

  • Equinix

  • Thesee DataCenter

  • Telehouse

New Entrants

  • CloudHQ

  • Stratosfair

  • Titan Datacenters

  • Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

a) Paris
b) Marseille
c) Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

a) Servers
b) Storage Systems
c) Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

a) UPS Systems
b) Generators
c) Transfer Switches & Switchgears
d) PDUs
e) Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

a) Cooling Systems
b) Rack Cabinets
c) Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

a) CRAC & CRAH Units
b) Chiller Units
c) Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
d) Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
e) Other Cooling Units

General Construction

a) Core & Shell Development
b) Installation & commissioning Services
c) Engineering & Building Design
d) Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
e) Physical Security
f) Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

a) Tier I & Tier II
b) Tier III
c) Tier IV

Geography

a) Paris
b) Marseilles
b) Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoarza

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-data-center-market-investmentgrowth-report-2022-2027-market-landscape-opportunities-sizing-and-forecasts---it-power-cooling-and-general-construction-services-301698593.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

