France Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 30.4% to Reach $5,222.1 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2029

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 30.4% on annual basis to reach US$5,222.1 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,222.1 million in 2022 to reach US$13,223.1 million by 2029.

France has made a significant contribution to the growth of the embedded insurance industry in the European region. Several trends supported the strong growth of the market. For instance, companies operating in this segment are focusing on reinventing travel insurance for holidaymakers in the country.

Growing strategic partnerships among market players to launch innovative insurance coverage products for customers in France is expected to fuel the market growth. Insurtech businesses are increasing as more and more firms want to have a larger market share in the country.

However, with the industry becoming crowded, insurtech start-ups are adopting a different go-to-market strategy to differentiate their product offering from competitors'.

French insurtech start-up, Seyna, does not sell insurance products directly to consumers; instead, the firm has built an insurance-as-as-service product. The firm partners with other businesses that offer insurance products of Seyna under their brands. The publisher expects more French insurtech start-ups to differentiate their product offering by launching innovative products over the forecast period.

Growth in the embedded lending industry is driven by the growing number of start-ups, easy access to funding, availability of a technical workforce. Market players in the country are making efforts to improve the credit infrastructure for small and medium enterprises. Additionally, innovation continues to be fueled by both domestic and foreign investment. The start-ups in the country are raising funds to offer new product features and innovative solutions.

The start-ups are also introducing innovative solutions for French lenders and are looking for partnerships across various sectors to improve their client base.

The start-ups are also introducing innovative solutions for French lenders and are looking for partnerships across various sectors to improve their client base.

Defacto, a French start-up, signed a deal with StaffMe, a French marketplace for short-term freelancing jobs. Additionally, Defacto is looking for partnerships with marketplaces for contractors, freelancers, logistics, freight to expand its distribution channels across various industries.

France has Europe's one of the largest e-commerce markets. With the continuous boom in e-commerce, companies with smartphone-friendly shopping experiences and payment alternatives will be well-positioned to profit in this mature and robust sector. As a result, a large number of embedded payment providers are eyeing the e-commerce industry's potential.

Furthermore, innovation continues to be fueled by both domestic and foreign investment. The start-ups in the country are raising funds to offer new product features and innovative solutions, consequently fueling the market growth.

Scope

France Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

France Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

France Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

France Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

France Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjl5ph

