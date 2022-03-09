France Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 30.4% to Reach $5,222.1 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2029

Company Logo

France's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 30.4% on annual basis to reach US$5,222.1 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,222.1 million in 2022 to reach US$13,223.1 million by 2029.



France has made a significant contribution to the growth of the embedded insurance industry in the European region. Several trends supported the strong growth of the market. For instance, companies operating in this segment are focusing on reinventing travel insurance for holidaymakers in the country.



Growing strategic partnerships among market players to launch innovative insurance coverage products for customers in France is expected to fuel the market growth. Insurtech businesses are increasing as more and more firms want to have a larger market share in the country.



However, with the industry becoming crowded, insurtech start-ups are adopting a different go-to-market strategy to differentiate their product offering from competitors'.

French insurtech start-up, Seyna, does not sell insurance products directly to consumers; instead, the firm has built an insurance-as-as-service product. The firm partners with other businesses that offer insurance products of Seyna under their brands. The publisher expects more French insurtech start-ups to differentiate their product offering by launching innovative products over the forecast period.

Growth in the embedded lending industry is driven by the growing number of start-ups, easy access to funding, availability of a technical workforce. Market players in the country are making efforts to improve the credit infrastructure for small and medium enterprises. Additionally, innovation continues to be fueled by both domestic and foreign investment. The start-ups in the country are raising funds to offer new product features and innovative solutions.

The start-ups are also introducing innovative solutions for French lenders and are looking for partnerships across various sectors to improve their client base.

Defacto, a French start-up, signed a deal with StaffMe, a French marketplace for short-term freelancing jobs. Additionally, Defacto is looking for partnerships with marketplaces for contractors, freelancers, logistics, freight to expand its distribution channels across various industries.

France has Europe's one of the largest e-commerce markets. With the continuous boom in e-commerce, companies with smartphone-friendly shopping experiences and payment alternatives will be well-positioned to profit in this mature and robust sector. As a result, a large number of embedded payment providers are eyeing the e-commerce industry's potential.



Furthermore, innovation continues to be fueled by both domestic and foreign investment. The start-ups in the country are raising funds to offer new product features and innovative solutions, consequently fueling the market growth.



Scope



France Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

France Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

France Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

France Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

France Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast



