France’s “Emerging Leaders” Project Receives UNAOC-BMW Group Intercultural Innovation Award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Emerging Leaders” project of the organization PLACE Network in France was selected as one of ten global grassroots initiatives to receive the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Award from the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, during an Awards Ceremony held last night at the German Pavilion of the Dubai EXPO 2020, within the margins of the thematic week on Tolerance and Inclusivity. The selection process was highly competitive, with over 1,100 applications received from 120 countries.



PLACE Network enables newcomers – including refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants – to be credible leaders, influential contributors and active shapers of European host societies. The “Emerging Leaders” project creates a link between migration and innovation, by promoting and accelerating migrant-led innovation. The end-goal is a change of narrative that will enable Europe to leverage migration for the asset it really is in cultural, social and economic terms.

“This award is a recognition of our impact and of the crucial nature of our work leveraging the potential of migrants to create innovation and become leaders in host societies. This award is also an invaluable opportunity for us to call upon more institutions, companies and individuals to work with us towards a common goal of accelerating new models, voices and faces for public leadership,” said Charlotte Hochmann, Founder of PLACE Network.

The Intercultural Innovation Award supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and understanding, thereby contributing to peace, cultural diversity, and more inclusive societies. This year, the Awards Ceremony was chaired by the High Representative for UNAOC and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Ms. Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources at BMW Group.

In addition to a financial grant, PLACE Network will receive capacity-building and mentorship support from UNAOC and the BMW Group to help strengthen the “Emerging Leaders” project and ensure its sustainable growth. This model of collaboration between the United Nations and the private sector creates a more profound impact, as partners provide their respective expertise to ensure the sustainable growth of each supported project.

