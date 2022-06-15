U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.50
    +31.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,586.00
    +211.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,420.00
    +105.75 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.50
    +17.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.67
    -0.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.37 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    +0.0070 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -1.92 (-5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0080 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6420
    -0.8380 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,465.59
    -2,279.33 (-10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.98
    -38.27 (-8.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.30
    +73.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market and Future Growth Databook 2022: CAGR of 5.7%, with Market Forecast to Reach US$9742 Million by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry in France is forecast to grow by 8% on an annual basis to reach US$7790.3 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in France remains strong.

The gift card industry in France is expected to record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$7216.0 million in 2021 to reach US$9742.4 million by 2026.

Mergers and acquisition activities are growing in the French gift card industry

With the gift card industry in France expected to record robust growth over the next four to eight quarters, mergers and acquisition activities are also gaining rapid momentum.

  • In September 2021, Sodexo, the Paris-based global foodservice provider, announced that the firm had acquired a majority stake in French gift card startup, Wedoogift. Notably, this acquisition is made through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France.

  • Wedoogift offers corporate gift card solutions in France. The company has partnered with more than 7,000 corporate clients including SMEs, and marketing agencies.

  • Therefore, with this acquisition, the publisher expects Sodexo to gain further market share in the corporate gift card segment over the short to medium term.

The publisher further expects more mergers and acquisition activities in the gift card sector over the next four to eight quarters in France. This will further intensify competition and innovation in the French gift card industry.

French-based corporate gift card providers are raising funds to expand their international presence

The global gift card industry is expected to grow significantly over the next four to eight quarters. Consequently, French-based corporate gift card providers are looking to expand their international presence and thereby raising funds to support their growth plans.

  • In October 2021, French startup Swile announced that the firm had raised US$200 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by SoftBank Group International. The firm provides employees with a payment card, including gift cards, for employees' benefits in the country. Notably, the October 2021 funding round also gave the startup a unicorn status.

  • The firm is also planning to expand its services in international markets such as Brazil, which is one of the largest market for employee benefits. Apart from Brazil, the firm is also looking at Mexico to grow its market share in the global gift card market.

Strategic partnerships are growing to develop digital prepaid gift card solutions in France

Among the growing demand for innovative gift card solutions by both merchants and consumers, gift card providers are entering into strategic partnerships with payment providers in France.

  • In April 2021, Gifted, the leading gift card provider, entered into a strategic partnership with Nets, a European payment provider, to launch an innovative gift card solution in the country. Notably, the collaboration between the two firms will allow merchants in the country to instantly issue single-use gift cards, thereby offering consumers a seamless user experience, who can receive their gift cards within a span few minutes.

The publisher expects such innovative gift card product launches to further boost the growth of the gift card market in France over the next four to eight quarters.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in France

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)

  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in France

  • Gross Load Value

  • Transaction Value

  • Unused Value

  • Average Value Per Transaction

  • Transaction Volume

  • Average Value of Card Purchased

  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in France

  • Retail Consumer

  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in France

  • By Retail Consumer

  • By Retail Purchase Occasion

  • By Corporate Consumer

  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion

  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in France

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days
    2. Milestone Celebration
    3. Self-Use
    4. Other

  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in France

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour

  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in France

  • By Functional Attribute

  • By Occasion

    • Employee Incentive

    • Sales Incentive

    • Consumer Incentive

  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

  • Food & Beverage

  • Health, Wellness & Beauty

  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

  • Books & Media Products

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Toys, Kids, and Babies

  • Jewelry

  • Sporting Goods

  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

  • Travel

  • Entertainment & Gaming

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

  • Entertainment & Gaming

  • Specialty Stores

  • Health & Wellness

  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

  • Gift Card Online Sales

  • Gift Card Offline Sales

  • 1st Party Sales

  • 3rd Party Sales

  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Carrefour

  • E Leclerc

  • ITM Enterprises

  • Auchan Group

  • Systeme U Centrale Nationale

  • Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

  • Amazon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwycgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Those who buy stocks the day the S&P 500 enters a bear market have made an average of 22.7% in 12 months

    Now’s your chance to buy when the blood is running in the streets, as that famous contrarian Nathan Rothschild once said. If you were eager to buy stocks at the beginning of the year, when the S&P 500 (SPX) was 20% higher, why aren’t you even more eager now? To help you live up to your contrarian bona fides, I analyzed how you would have done if, in every bear market since World War II, you bought stocks on the day the S&P 500 closes below the 20% loss threshold.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Bitcoin: ‘We’re projecting probably about a $14,000 bottom’ by November, crypto expert says

    BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the crypto market sell-off and why he thinks it will continue throughout the summer.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • This Analyst Still Loves Amazon Stock — But With Near-Term Caveats

    A report from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, which was released over the weekend, has made some investors nervous about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Now before getting to the details, it bears emphasizing: Thill actually likes Amazon stock. Indeed, he recommends buying the stock, and thinks the shares, which cost less than $103 apiece today, are actually worth more like $163 -- and will hit that price within a year. However, according to Thill, online traffic to the Amazon.com website declined 6% year-o

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Awaits Supersize Fed Rate Hike

    Neither scenario seems great for stocks. The major indexes closed mixed Tuesday as bond yields kept soaring.

  • Hedge Fund Selling Was Never More Furious Than in Last Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The smart money dumped stocks at the fastest pace on record as a vicious selloff sent the S&P 500 into a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.