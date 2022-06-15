France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market and Future Growth Databook 2022: CAGR of 5.7%, with Market Forecast to Reach US$9742 Million by 2026

Company Logo

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in France is forecast to grow by 8% on an annual basis to reach US$7790.3 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in France remains strong.

The gift card industry in France is expected to record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$7216.0 million in 2021 to reach US$9742.4 million by 2026.



Mergers and acquisition activities are growing in the French gift card industry

With the gift card industry in France expected to record robust growth over the next four to eight quarters, mergers and acquisition activities are also gaining rapid momentum.

In September 2021, Sodexo, the Paris-based global foodservice provider, announced that the firm had acquired a majority stake in French gift card startup, Wedoogift. Notably, this acquisition is made through its subsidiary Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services in France.

Wedoogift offers corporate gift card solutions in France. The company has partnered with more than 7,000 corporate clients including SMEs, and marketing agencies.

Therefore, with this acquisition, the publisher expects Sodexo to gain further market share in the corporate gift card segment over the short to medium term.

The publisher further expects more mergers and acquisition activities in the gift card sector over the next four to eight quarters in France. This will further intensify competition and innovation in the French gift card industry.



French-based corporate gift card providers are raising funds to expand their international presence

The global gift card industry is expected to grow significantly over the next four to eight quarters. Consequently, French-based corporate gift card providers are looking to expand their international presence and thereby raising funds to support their growth plans.

In October 2021, French startup Swile announced that the firm had raised US$200 million in its Series D funding round, which was led by SoftBank Group International. The firm provides employees with a payment card, including gift cards, for employees' benefits in the country. Notably, the October 2021 funding round also gave the startup a unicorn status.

The firm is also planning to expand its services in international markets such as Brazil, which is one of the largest market for employee benefits. Apart from Brazil, the firm is also looking at Mexico to grow its market share in the global gift card market.

Strategic partnerships are growing to develop digital prepaid gift card solutions in France

Among the growing demand for innovative gift card solutions by both merchants and consumers, gift card providers are entering into strategic partnerships with payment providers in France.

In April 2021, Gifted, the leading gift card provider, entered into a strategic partnership with Nets, a European payment provider, to launch an innovative gift card solution in the country. Notably, the collaboration between the two firms will allow merchants in the country to instantly issue single-use gift cards, thereby offering consumers a seamless user experience, who can receive their gift cards within a span few minutes.

The publisher expects such innovative gift card product launches to further boost the growth of the gift card market in France over the next four to eight quarters.



