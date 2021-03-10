France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 9.0% to Reach $7.16 Million in 2021 Despite Near-term Challenges
Dublin, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gift card industry in France is expected to grow by 9.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 7164.1 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in France remains strong.
The gift card industry in France is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 6574.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 9262.2 million by 2025.
The e-commerce market in France, ranked sixth in Europe, is anticipated to reach over EUR150B by the end of 2021. This is expected to support growth of gift card market in France.
Adoption of e-Gift cards is also probable to increase significantly due to growing use of e-commerce in the country. Moreover, the US$120B (EUR100B) stimulus package announced by the French government for economic recovery in September 2020. Out of this, US$8.4B (EUR7B) is dedicated to digital investments, which will support digital transformation, as well as startup and infrastructure investment in the next two years. The digital investments are expected to further improve adoption of digital gift card in the country.
Travel and tourism based gift cards are gaining attractiveness in France over the past few years. Air France for instance offers Paperplane, a gift card service, which allows customers to buy a trip for loved ones. Though the demand for gift cards in this sector was highly impacted due to the pandemic, it is expected to recover in 2021.
The overall travel and tourism industry in France was severely affected due to COVID-19 crisis. To rescue the industry, the French government announced a "Marshall Plan" on May 14 2020 to provide US$20.3B (EUR18B) to support the industry. The rebound in travel and tourism industry in H2 2021 is expected to support growth in the gift card market.
Owing to the rising demand for gift cards, market players have been introducing such cards to capture market share. For instance, InComm, a payment technology provider, partnered with Roblox to offer Roblox gift cards in France, in February 2020. The gift card were initially available at Micromania, a video game retailer, and later available at retailers such as supermarkets and electronics stores.
This report from PayNXT360 provides a detailed data-centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in France. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in France
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in France
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in France
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in France
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in France
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in France
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in France
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Carrefour SA
E Leclerc
ITM Enterprises SA
Auchan Group SA
Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa
Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
Amazon.com Inc
