France Grows Again as Europe’s Recession Fears Fade: GDP Latest

(Bloomberg) -- France’s economy rebounded at the start of 2023, defying fears that strikes over pension reform would drag down activity and reinforcing belief that Europe can continue to evade a recession.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2% after stagnating in the final quarter of last year, thanks to a boost from trade as domestic growth drivers waned. The data kick off a busy morning for gross domestic product readings, culminating with the 20-nation euro zone at 11 a.m.

Three of the bloc’s four biggest member-states will also release inflation figures that could offer clues on how big an interest-rate hike the European Central Bank will opt for next. The euro area’s own consumer-price report is due just two days before the ECB’s May 4 decision.

Key Developments

French GDP, consumer spending (7:30 a.m.)

Growth in the euro area’s second-largest economy was in line with the 0.2% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. But statistics agency Insee revised down its estimate for the final three months of last year to zero from 0.1%.

The first-quarter expansion was supported by a boost from net trade as imports declined and exports remained dynamic, growing 1.1%.

The data show the unrest over President Emmanuel Macron’s raising of the pension age didn’t hobble the economy, with the Bank of France estimating that the hit was limited to a few sectors.

Yet there were signs of softer domestic demand with consumer spending failing to resume growth after contracting at the end of 2022 and total investment declining 0.2%

A separate release from statistics agency Insee showed consumer spending fell 1.3% in March from February as households cut back on food and manufactured-goods purchases. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a 0.5% increase.

