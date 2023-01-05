France home appliances market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, France home appliances market is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Home appliances market in France - Five forces

The appliances market in France is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Home appliances market in France – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Home appliances market in France - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The major household appliances segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, and water heater appliances (including air conditioning, circulating and ventilation fans, space heaters and water heaters), and dishwashers. The high disposable income and rapid urbanization are increasing the sales of these appliances.

Home appliances market in France – Market dynamics



Key factor driving market growth

Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the France home appliances market.

Most of the product innovations in the consumer electronics market in France are related to technology, performance, function, and design.

Customers prefer appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers are expanding their product portfolios to meet the growing and changing demands of consumers.

Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum , which is a trend in the market.

Consumers prefer smart devices to simplify their daily tasks. Smart devices enable users to control their devices through their smartphones.

Such devices ease the daily workload of consumers by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment.

Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging the market.

Market prices of home appliances are dependent on many factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge for manufacturers, as it directly impacts the prices of their products as well as profit margins. Plastic, steel, and rubber are some of the main raw materials required in appliance production.

Fluctuation in the prices of petroleum affects the transportation costs of raw materials and final products.

These factors will limit the growth of the home appliances market in France during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors

Related Reports:

The size of the smart home speaker market in the US is expected to increase by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).

The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market size is expected to increase by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (smart weather stations and smart rain gauge), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Home Appliances Market in France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 124 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive

strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE

BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co.

Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings

Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The

Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and

Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles,

fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19

impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics,

and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

