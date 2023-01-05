U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

France home appliances market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, France home appliances market is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Home appliances market in France - Five forces
The appliances market in France is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Home appliances market in France – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Home appliances market in France - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The major household appliances segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, and water heater appliances (including air conditioning, circulating and ventilation fans, space heaters and water heaters), and dishwashers. The high disposable income and rapid urbanization are increasing the sales of these appliances.

Download a sample report

Home appliances market in France Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the France home appliances market.

  • Most of the product innovations in the consumer electronics market in France are related to technology, performance, function, and design.

  • Customers prefer appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers are expanding their product portfolios to meet the growing and changing demands of consumers.

  • Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum, which is a trend in the market.

  • Consumers prefer smart devices to simplify their daily tasks. Smart devices enable users to control their devices through their smartphones.

  • Such devices ease the daily workload of consumers by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment.

  • Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging the market.

  • Market prices of home appliances are dependent on many factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing.

  • However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge for manufacturers, as it directly impacts the prices of their products as well as profit margins. Plastic, steel, and rubber are some of the main raw materials required in appliance production.

  • Fluctuation in the prices of petroleum affects the transportation costs of raw materials and final products.

  • These factors will limit the growth of the home appliances market in France during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The size of the smart home speaker market in the US is expected to increase by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).

The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market size is expected to increase by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (smart weather stations and smart rain gauge), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

 

Home Appliances Market in France Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

124

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.84

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive
strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE
BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co.
Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings
Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The
Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and
Sharp Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles,
fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19
impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics,
and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux.

  • 11.4 Arcelik A.S.

  • 11.5 Breville USA Inc.

  • 11.6 GROUPE BRANDT

  • 11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.10 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.11 MIDEA Group

  • 11.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 11.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.15 The Middleby Corp.

  • 11.16 Voltas Ltd.

  • 11.17 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027
France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-home-appliances-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711833.html

SOURCE Technavio

