France home appliances market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% by 2027, Growth led by Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The France home appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, France home appliances market was valued at USD 11.71 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Home appliances market in France – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global home appliances market in France is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer home appliances in France in the market are AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp. and others.

The home appliances market in France is highly competitive. This competition is likely to intensify with the increase in product extensions and technological innovations. Global players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period. Players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to attract consumers.

Vendor offerings -

Arcelik A.S. - The company offers home appliances such as turnkey kitchens, water heaters, air conditioners, and HVAC systems.

Breville USA Inc. - The company offers home appliances such as coffee machines, ovens, and juicers.

GROUPE BRANDT - The company offers home appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers home appliances such as Smart DUO washer, Inverter Air Conditioner, and Smart Refrigerator.

Home appliances market in France - Segmentation Assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The major household appliances segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, water heater appliances, and dishwashers. The sales of these appliances are high in the region owing to rapid urbanization and high disposable income.

Home appliances market in France – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the market. Most product innovations are related to technology, performance, function, and design. Customers are looking for appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers should continuously expand their product portfolios to meet the changing demands of consumers. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum, which is a key trend in the market. Modern smart devices are easy to use and convenient. Users can control their devices from anywhere with a smartphone. Smart electronic devices ease the daily workload by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment. Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging France home appliances market growth. The market price of home appliances depends on numerous factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing. Regular fluctuations directly impact the product price and hamper the profit margins of vendors. Some of the key raw materials required in appliance production include plastic, steel, and rubber. Fluctuations in the prices of petroleum affect transportation costs of raw materials and final products. Thus, the fluctuating costs of fuel will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors

Home Appliances Market in France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 124 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

