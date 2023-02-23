U.S. markets closed

France home appliances market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% by 2027, Growth led by Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., among others - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The France home appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, France home appliances market was valued at USD 11.71 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021  - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027
Home appliances market in France – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape –

The global home appliances market in France is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer home appliances in France in the market are AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp. and others.

The home appliances market in France is highly competitive. This competition is likely to intensify with the increase in product extensions and technological innovations. Global players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period. Players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to attract consumers.

Vendor offerings -

  • Arcelik A.S. - The company offers home appliances such as turnkey kitchens, water heaters, air conditioners, and HVAC systems.

  • Breville USA Inc. - The company offers home appliances such as coffee machines, ovens, and juicers.

  • GROUPE BRANDT - The company offers home appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers home appliances such as Smart DUO washer, Inverter Air Conditioner, and Smart Refrigerator.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Home appliances market in France - Segmentation Assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The major household appliances segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, water heater appliances, and dishwashers. The sales of these appliances are high in the region owing to rapid urbanization and high disposable income.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a sample report

Home appliances market in France Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the market. Most product innovations are related to technology, performance, function, and design. Customers are looking for appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers should continuously expand their product portfolios to meet the changing demands of consumers. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum, which is a key trend in the market. Modern smart devices are easy to use and convenient. Users can control their devices from anywhere with a smartphone. Smart electronic devices ease the daily workload by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment. Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging France home appliances market growth. The market price of home appliances depends on numerous factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing. Regular fluctuations directly impact the product price and hamper the profit margins of vendors. Some of the key raw materials required in appliance production include plastic, steel, and rubber. Fluctuations in the prices of petroleum affect transportation costs of raw materials and final products. Thus, the fluctuating costs of fuel will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The major home appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 89.95 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (refrigerators and freezers, washing and drying appliances, heating and cooling appliances, and cooking appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the smart home speaker market in US is expected to increase by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).

Home Appliances Market in France Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

124

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.84

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux.

  • 11.4 Arcelik A.S.

  • 11.5 Breville USA Inc.

  • 11.6 GROUPE BRANDT

  • 11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.10 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.11 MIDEA Group

  • 11.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 11.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.15 The Middleby Corp.

  • 11.16 Voltas Ltd.

  • 11.17 Whirlpool Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-home-appliances-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-46-by-2027--growth-led-by-arcelik-as-breville-usa-inc-among-others--technavio-301751729.html

SOURCE Technavio

