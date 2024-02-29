France’s Inflation Rate Falls to Lowest Level in Almost 2 1/2 Years

(Bloomberg) -- French inflation eased to its weakest level since September 2021 — reinforcing a trend that’s fueling debate on when the European Central Bank should lower interest rates.

Consumer prices in the euro area’s second-largest economy rose 3.1% from a year earlier in February, down from 3.4% the previous month and in line with a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Separate data showed inflation in Spain also slowed — to 2.9% from 3.5% — though it overshot expectations slightly.

The releases will be followed later Thursday by Germany, which is set to report a softer reading, too. Eurostat publishes data for the 20-member euro zone on Friday, with analysts anticipating a moderation to 2.5% from 2.8%.

“The fight against inflation is being won,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “By the end of the year, we should be close to our target of 2%”

The broad-based retreat toward the ECB’s 2% target comes as energy prices fall and Europe’s economy stagnates. Officials in Frankfurt, though, are cautioning against loosening monetary policy too soon, for fear of a resumption in price pressures. They’re particularly focused on wages and reckon they’ll only have a clearer picture by June’s rate meeting.

The concern is that large pay rises spur services inflation, which in France eased slightly to 3.1% in February from 3.2% the previous month, according to statistics agency Insee. Goods inflation, meanwhile, dropped to 0.3% from 0.7%.

French consumers aren’t convinced price pressures will continue to abate: A survey this week showed households’ expectations rose sharply in February.

The euro was steady at around $1.08, doing little to change the market’s view on the scale and pace of ECB rate cuts this year. Traders are betting they’ll start in June, and are pricing just under one percentage point of easing by December.

A separate report from Insee showed consumer spending fell 0.3% on the month in January as outlays on manufactured goods dropped 1.5%. Economists had expected a 0.2% decline.

Still, there was slightly brighter news on the economy last year as Insee revised up its reading for fourth-quarter gross domestic product to 0.1% from stagnation previously.

