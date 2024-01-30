France Just Dodges Recession With Output Flat: Europe GDP Latest

(Bloomberg) -- France narrowly escaped a recession in the latter half of 2023 as exports offset weaker demand at home — offering hope that the euro zone can also dodge a downturn.

Gross domestic product in the region’s second-largest economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, with investment and consumer spending both dwindling. That’s in line with the forecast from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Statistics agency Insee revised the third-quarter number up to zero from a 0.1% contraction previously.

The data kick off a marathon day of GDP numbers from the euro area, capped by a reading for the 20-nation bloc itself that analysts reckon will confirm a first recession since the pandemic. It would only be shallow, though — not enough to hasten the prospect of interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

French GDP (7:30 a.m.)

The economy isn’t expected to stage a quick recovery in 2024 as manufacturers heal only slowly after a lengthy slump and households continue to feel the squeeze from inflation, even as it recedes.

The extended sluggish patch is a problem for Emmanuel Macron as his government relies on stronger expansion to repair public finances and restrain unemployment. A study by statistics agency Insee in December showed an uncharacteristically sharp acceleration would be needed to meet the forecast of 1.4% GDP growth that grounds the 2024 budget.

Macron also faces political difficulties as farmers prolong protests to demand more support and less bureaucracy from the state. He already replaced his prime minister this month in an effort to revive his presidency after a divisive debate over immigration.

Tuesday’s GDP report showed trade was the only positive contribution to growth in fourth quarter as imports declined sharply. For the whole of 2023, GDP expanded 0.9%, Insee said.

Still, a separate publication from the statistics agency showed consumer spending was resilient in December with a 0.3% gain from the previous month. Economists had expected a stagnation after a 0.6% jump in November.

Consumer confidence has shown tentative signs of improvement. While still below its long-term average, the measure reached its highest level since February 2022.

