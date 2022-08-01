U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

France Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2022: Increased Employer Consciousness about Worker Safety Drives Future Growth Potential

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "French PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French PPE market was worth €1.3 billion in 2021 and will reach €1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Stricter safety regulations and increased manufacturing and construction employment will boost growth during the forecast period. Industry feedback shows that the demand for high-quality durable products, comfort, and economical pricing are top consumer preferences.

The most-purchased PPE products in France are hand protection, protective clothing, and foot protection products, which account for 69.7% of the total market revenue. Higher replacement rates and large-scale use of these products as basic protection equipment across diverse industries will contribute to revenue growth.

The French government announced France's Recovery and Resilience Plan in 2021, which will boost the domestic manufacturing industry and generate employment in the country. Other plans, such as Personalised Guidance Towards Employment And Autonomy (PACEA), will help train young workers to join the workforce. Additionally, the government's plan to restore old infrastructures and develop new ones will generate employment in the construction industry and increase the PPE product demand in these end-use industries.

The European Union (EU) passed new regulations (2016/425) in April 2018, which became active in April 2019 and will create higher awareness of risk prevention in manufacturers and consumers, enhance PPE product traceability, and bring safer PPE products to the market.

The French PPE market is highly fragmented, with many local and international companies. Distributors play a major role in the French PPE market and facilitate significant business. Increased competition has caused price pressures and resulted in price reductions by hampering companies' revenue growth.

Local French PPE production is limited, and Asia, North Africa, and Eastern Europe export raw materials and end products into France. Higher labor and production costs have caused lower domestic PPE production.

Connected PPE is an area of interest to French manufacturers, and players are positive about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technology in their products. For instance, T2S and NOV'IN developed a new AI-based lone worker alert device called Dati Plus, which integrates with the worker's hi-vis PPE. This device sends reliable alerts to the company's other employees if the isolated worker has an accident.

In 2019, a French connected PPE technology provider, Intellinium, collaborated with L'Organisme Professionnel de Prevention du Batiment et des Travaux Publics (OPPBTP), a safety and prevention organization for construction workers in France, to provide Construction 4.0 Smart PPE to prevent and reduce occupational accidents in the construction industry.

This smart PPE combines a worker-mounted safety pod and an equipment/infrastructure-mounted detection pod. The detection pod can detect a potential threat and notify the safety pod about it. This technology can prevent accidents, such as collisions or falls on roads, highways, and construction and forbidden sites and collisions between construction workers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • PPE Market Outlook

  • What Drives the PPE Market?

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation by Product

  • Segmentation by End-use Industry

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Distributors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Standards and Regulations

  • New PPE Legislation

  • New PPE Legislation Timeline

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Overview of French Population, Industries, and Demography

  • France - An Overview

  • Unemployment Rate

  • Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown

  • France - Employment by Industry

  • France - Industry Overview

  • Top Industrial End-user PPE Markets

  • PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry

4. French PPE Market - Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Partial List of Market Participants by Product Type

5. French PPE Market - Distribution Trends

  • Distribution Structure

  • The Distribution Competitive Landscape

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type

  • Forecast by Product Type

  • Above-the-Neck Protection

  • Respiratory Protection

  • Hand Protection (Non-disposable)

  • Protective Clothing

  • Foot Protection

  • Fall Protection

  • Gas Detection

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Construction and Wind Energy Industries to Generate Demand for PPE Products

  • Growth Opportunity 2: M&A to Consolidate the Fragmented French PPE Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Partnering with Occupational Safety Bodies to Help Companies Develop More Safety-Compliant PPE Products

Companies Mentioned

  • Intellinium

  • L'Organisme Professionnel de Prevention du Batiment et des Travaux Publics (OPPBTP)

  • NOV'IN

  • T2S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeqyju


