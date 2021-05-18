U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.25
    -0.24 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.27
    -0.06 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4188
    +0.0051 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9110
    -0.2890 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,236.50
    -103.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.81
    -46.33 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

France pushes for UN Security Council resolution on Middle East conflict

·1 min read

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - France's presidency on Tuesday called for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to stop the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. 

  "Overall, the 3 countries agreed on 3 simple elements: the shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire, the U.N. Security Council must take up the subject and we have also called for a vote on a resolution on the subject," the presidency said in a statement after talks between Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah. 

  The statement added that the three countries had also agreed to launch a humanitarian initiative for the civilian population of Gaza in conjunction with the United Nations. 

  It gave no further details. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas) 

