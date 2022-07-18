U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    +39.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,529.00
    +282.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,153.50
    +146.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.20
    +19.70 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.37
    +1.78 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    +13.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.82
    -1.58 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0121 (+1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2310
    -0.2250 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,244.68
    +985.15 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.72
    +51.71 (+11.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.90
    +90.89 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

France Tractor Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2022-2028: Growing Farm Mechanization, Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports, & Scarcity of Human Resources for Farm Labor Enabling Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

France tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2028

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present France agricultural tractor market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

KEY POINTS

In 2020, France was the 2nd largest agriculture tractor market after Germany in Europe with an overall unit registration of 26,121 units. The increase in tractor sales and crop production resulted from favourable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

France's machinery, and equipment (M&E) industry is the world's 3rd largest supplier of machinery. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably that will support the growth of machinery and equipment.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

With approximately 38% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in France. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry.

Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. In 2020, France exported $2.95 billion worth of tractors. France is the world's 5th largest exporter of agricultural tractors and tillage machinery.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

In terms of units sold, John Deere, New Holland and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of around 50%.

Key Vendors

  • John Deere

  • CNH Industries

  • AGCO

  • Claas

  • TAFE

Other Prominent Vendors

  • SDF

  • ACE

  • ISEKI

  • DEUTZ-FAHR

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Yanmar

  • Escorts

  • Kubota

REGIONAL ANALYSIS: ZONES

  • North (Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France, and Centre Val-de-Loire)

  • South (Occitanie, Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur (PACA), and Corsica)

  • East (Grand-Est, Bourgogne Franche-Comte, and Auvergne Rhone-Alpes)

  • West (Bretagne, Normandie, Pays de la Loire, and Nouvelle Aquitaine)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 France's Agricultural Incentives
7.1.2 Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) and Eu Agricultural Expenditure
7.1.3 France's Strategy for Food Security, Nutrition & Sustainable Agriculture
7.1.4 France's Agricultural Scenario
7.1.5 Import and Export Analysis
7.1.6 France Relance - Building Agricultural & Agri-Food Model of Future
7.1.7 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
7.1.8 Land Holding Structure in France
7.1.9 Tractors Lead French Agriculture Machinery Market
7.1.10 Technological Advancements
7.1.11 Impact of Covid-19 on French Agricultural Sector

8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Size & Forecast

9 Horsepower
9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Less Than 50 Hp
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3 Less Than 50 Hp Tractor Market in France by Zones
9.4 50-100 Hp
9.5 101-150 Hp
9.6 151-200 Hp
9.7 201-300 Hp
9.8 301-400 Hp
9.9 Above 400 Hp

10 Drive Type
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 2-Wheel Drive
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3 2 Wd Tractor Market in France by Zones
10.4 4-Wheel Drive

11 Zone
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview

12 Market Opportunities & Trends
12.1 Increased Assistance to Agriculture & Rural Development
12.2 Technology Disrupting Agricultural Tractor Market
12.2.1 Self-Driving Tractors
12.2.2 Gps Technology
12.2.3 Ict
12.2.4 Robots in Agriculture/Autonomous Tractors
12.2.5 Alternative Fuel-Based Tractors
12.3 France Relance: a Plan to Support Agricultural & Agri-Food Model

13 Market Growth Enablers
13.1 Growing Farm Mechanization
13.2 Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports
13.2.1 Agricultural Exports
13.3 Scarcity of Human Resources for Farm Labor

14 Market Restraints
14.1 Livestock Crisis Affecting Thousands of Farms
14.2 Increasing Demand for Used & Rental Tractors
14.3 Climate Change Adversely Impacting Agricultural Activities

15 Five Forces Analysis
15.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
15.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
15.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competition Overview
16.1.1 Brand Loyalty
16.1.2 Sales & Exports

17 Key Company Profiles
17.1 Business Overview
17.2 John Deere in Agricultural Tractor Market
17.3 Product Offerings
17.4 Key Strategies
17.5 Key Strengths
17.6 Key Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpjuz0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-tractor-market-analysis--forecast-report-2022-2028-growing-farm-mechanization-growth-in-agricultural-productivity--exports--scarcity-of-human-resources-for-farm-labor-enabling-growth-301588003.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Stock Losses Even If There’s No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stock markets may prove to be short-lived as inflation pressures remain high and a recession seems increasingly likely, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Dema

  • The 15 housing markets in America that are now actually more affordable than they were in 2005

    We could soon see "prices plateauing or even correcting modestly in some markets," one pro predicts.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter turns on ambiguous contract language

    Twitter’s clash with Elon Musk turns on language that can be open to multiple interpretations.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inchi

  • Worried your retirement savings will run out? These 5 states offer both adventure and affordability

    Finding a cheaper place to retire could help alleviate some strain

  • I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments?

    First – there are options for you to pay off your debt, and taking a lump sum from your retirement accounts should probably be the very last of them. Start by compiling a list of all of your debts, the exact balances, the interest rates they’re charging and if there are any other stipulations (such as a deadline to pay them before interest rates rise). Once you have that, you can see where the brunt of your debt is, and make a repayment plan.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid