France Tractor Market Analysis Report 2022: John Deere, New Holland and Fendt Dominated the Market with a Collective Share of Around 50% - Forecasts to 2028
Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2028
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present France agricultural tractor market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
KEY POINTS
In 2020, France was the 2nd largest agriculture tractor market after Germany in Europe with an overall unit registration of 26,121 units. The increase in tractor sales and crop production resulted from favourable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
France's machinery, and equipment (M&E) industry is the world's 3rd largest supplier of machinery. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably that will support the growth of machinery and equipment.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
With approximately 38% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in France. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry.
Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. In 2020, France exported $2.95 billion worth of tractors. France is the world's 5th largest exporter of agricultural tractors and tillage machinery.
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
In terms of units sold, John Deere, New Holland and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of around 50%.
Key Vendors
John Deere
CNH Industries
AGCO
Claas
TAFE
Other Prominent Vendors
SDF
ACE
ISEKI
DEUTZ-FAHR
Mahindra & Mahindra
Yanmar
Escorts
Kubota
REGIONAL ANALYSIS: ZONES
North (Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France, and Centre Val-de-Loire)
South (Occitanie, Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur (PACA), and Corsica)
East (Grand-Est, Bourgogne Franche-Comte, and Auvergne Rhone-Alpes)
West (Bretagne, Normandie, Pays de la Loire, and Nouvelle Aquitaine)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 France's Agricultural Incentives
7.1.2 Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) and Eu Agricultural Expenditure
7.1.3 France's Strategy for Food Security, Nutrition & Sustainable Agriculture
7.1.4 France's Agricultural Scenario
7.1.5 Import and Export Analysis
7.1.6 France Relance - Building Agricultural & Agri-Food Model of Future
7.1.7 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
7.1.8 Land Holding Structure in France
7.1.9 Tractors Lead French Agriculture Machinery Market
7.1.10 Technological Advancements
7.1.11 Impact of Covid-19 on French Agricultural Sector
8 Market Landscape
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Size & Forecast
9 Horsepower
9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Less Than 50 Hp
9.3.1 Market Overview
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3 Less Than 50 Hp Tractor Market in France by Zones
9.4 50-100 Hp
9.5 101-150 Hp
9.6 151-200 Hp
9.7 201-300 Hp
9.8 301-400 Hp
9.9 Above 400 Hp
10 Drive Type
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 2-Wheel Drive
10.3.1 Market Overview
10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3 2 Wd Tractor Market in France by Zones
10.4 4-Wheel Drive
11 Zone
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
12 Market Opportunities & Trends
12.1 Increased Assistance to Agriculture & Rural Development
12.2 Technology Disrupting Agricultural Tractor Market
12.2.1 Self-Driving Tractors
12.2.2 Gps Technology
12.2.3 Ict
12.2.4 Robots in Agriculture/Autonomous Tractors
12.2.5 Alternative Fuel-Based Tractors
12.3 France Relance: a Plan to Support Agricultural & Agri-Food Model
13 Market Growth Enablers
13.1 Growing Farm Mechanization
13.2 Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports
13.2.1 Agricultural Exports
13.3 Scarcity of Human Resources for Farm Labor
14 Market Restraints
14.1 Livestock Crisis Affecting Thousands of Farms
14.2 Increasing Demand for Used & Rental Tractors
14.3 Climate Change Adversely Impacting Agricultural Activities
15 Five Forces Analysis
15.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
15.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
15.1.5 Competitive Rivalry
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competition Overview
16.1.1 Brand Loyalty
16.1.2 Sales & Exports
17 Key Company Profiles
17.1 Business Overview
17.2 John Deere in Agricultural Tractor Market
17.3 Product Offerings
17.4 Key Strategies
17.5 Key Strengths
17.6 Key Opportunities
