France Two-wheeler Market Report 2022-2026: Government Initiatives Such as 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target and 2030 Plan, Adventure and Touring Segments, & Battery Swapping Services to Augment Growth
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Insights into France's Two-wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the French two-wheeler (2W) market, including the internal combustion engine (ICE) 2W and electric 2W (e2W) segments. The primary subsegments included are motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and bikes.
The study evaluates the factors transforming the 2W space and France's transition towards electric mobility. It delves into the market's macro factors using political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) and strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analyses. It also identifies the key drivers and constraints to growth.
The study discusses growth projections, market shares, and major participants and their pricing strategies for ICE 2Ws and e2Ws. It provides a snapshot of the market's business models and, through cost analysis, the growth opportunities by fuel type, mobility applications, and vehicle type.
The study also highlights the opportunities electric vehicle (EV) products and solutions present. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Two-wheeler (2W) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Segmentation: ICE 2W
Segmentation: e2W
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
France's 2W Roadmap
2W VIO
PESTLE Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Market Attractiveness
Market Outlook for 2Ws
Overall Market Snapshot
Market Trends
Evolving e2W Ecosystem
Comparative Cost Analysis
Opportunities by Fuel Type
Opportunity by Mobility Application
Opportunity by Vehicle Type
Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services
Regional Opportunities
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE 2Ws
ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment
ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type
Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021
ICE 2W Sales by Type
Snapshot of the Top ICE 2W Models in France
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: e2Ws
e2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment
e2W Unit Shipment Forecast
e2W Sales by Type
Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021
Snapshot of Top e2W Models in France
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives
Growth Opportunity 2: Adventure and Touring Segments
Growth Opportunity 3: Battery Swapping Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9gh6j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-two-wheeler-market-report-2022-2026-government-initiatives-such-as-2050-net-zero-emissions-target-and-2030-plan-adventure-and-touring-segments--battery-swapping-services-to-augment-growth-301714689.html
SOURCE Research and Markets