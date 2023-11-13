France unveils disinformation campaign linked to 2024 Olympics - government report

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - France’s cyber defence unit has unveiled a disinformation campaign emanating from Azerbaijan that aimed to undermine Paris’ capacity to hold next years Olympic Games, a report showed on Monday.

According to the report seen by Reuters and other media, the campaign ran from late July on an account of an Azrbaijani individual on social media X, formerly Twitter, with links to the Azeri presidential party.

The research was carried out by France's state service for Vigilance and Protection against Foreign Digital Interference (Viginum).

The campaign, which included pictures and a video that were seen by millions of people, ran with the slogan #boycottparis2024 following riots in Paris in June, the report said. (Reporting by John Irish, editing by Tassilo Hummel)