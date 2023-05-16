How France wooed Elon Musk – and left Britain in the dust on electric cars

Musk Macron - Michel Euler/Shutterstock

After partying into the early hours of Sunday morning, Elon Musk boarded his GulfStream jet to cross the Atlantic for meetings with a European head of state.

He was not heading to Berlin, where Tesla has its one and only European gigafactory. Nor was he on the way to London, despite hopes that he will build his second facility in Britain.

Instead, Musk was flying to France to meet Emmanuel Macron.

Paris rolled out the red carpet: first, the Tesla and SpaceX boss was whisked to the Elysee Palace for a private audience with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Musk then had a tête-à-tête with Bruno Le Maire, the finance minister, before dinner with 200 other business executives at the “Choose France” summit in the spectacular Palace of Versailles.

It would be easy to dismiss Musk’s visit as unserious: hours earlier he was pictured partying at electronic music events in both Los Angeles and Cabo, Mexico. While the billionaire donned a suit for his meeting with Macron, he was unshaven and joked that he had slept in the car.

Yet the tycoon’s visit was an undeniable boost for Macron and their meeting ended with Musk hinting at “significant investments in France” to come.

“There is no announcement today but I am very impressed with president Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry,” the billionaire told reporters.

It is the culmination of the French president’s years-long campaign to woo executives and transform France’s image among investors.

Once seen as an inward-looking market that was behind both Britain and Germany, Macron has worked to promote France as a global hub. The President launched the Choose France event in 2018 specifically to showcase his country as a destination for jobs and investment.

These efforts are paying off in the automotive sector, where France has secured a string of deals that look set to make it one of Europe’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturers.

Last week, Taiwanese car battery maker ProLogium revealed plans for a €5.2bn (£4.5bn) plant at the port of Dunkirk that will help to revive France’s northern “rust belt”. Verkor, a French company, wants to build a €1.6bn battery factory there too.

About an hour’s drive south of Dunkirk, near Lens, Franco-German ACC has begun construction of a similar “gigafactory”, with another being built there by China’s Envision. ACC is backed by Mercedes Benz, Stellantis, and Total, while Envision and Verkor have supply deals with Renault.

Macron is no doubt hoping to add a Tesla factory to that list.

The French president was clearly delighted to show off Musk as his star guest on Monday, tweeting that the pair had “so much to do together” after their meeting in the Elysee.

“We talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors. We also talked about digital regulation,” he said.

A grinning Musk was later spotted chatting with fellow executives over dinner in Versailles, where he was scheduled to take part in an afternoon industry roundtable discussion.

Conspicuously, the Tesla chief executive was not expected to take part in any official engagements in Britain despite years of similar efforts to convince him to open a gigafactory in England.

Macron’s PR coup comes as the UK’s own efforts to secure a foothold in the emerging electric car industry are stalling. Experts warn that ministers are running out of time to save the domestic car industry’s future.

Most agree that electric vehicle supply chains will be built around battery gigafactories, making them essential if countries want to remain in the car making game.

The Faraday Institution, an independent battery research body, estimates the UK will need around five large gigafactories to meet domestic demand by 2030. However, only one – Envision’s plant next to the Nissan factory in Sunderland – is currently under construction.

Another had been proposed by Britishvolt in Blyth but that is now in doubt after the company’s collapse in January. Recharge Industries, an Australian start-up which bought Britishvolt out of administration, insists it is still committed to the £1bn project but is pivoting its focus away from family cars.

It had been hoped that Jaguar Land Rover, the UK’s biggest domestic car maker, would build or anchor a gigafactory in the country.

But its parent company Tata has been non-committal, suggesting it could ultimately develop one in Spain instead if the UK Government does not offer up big subsidies.

Both European governments and Joe Biden’s US administration are currently throwing money at car companies like confetti in an effort to attract gigafactory investment.

The US Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed in August, hands manufacturers huge tax credits for electric vehicles assembled in North America over a period of 10 years. The policy has prompted many European firms to mull relocation.

European capitals have scrambled to respond, with Macron offering subsidies and cheap power prices to lure Taiwan’s ProLogium, according to reports.

“We've built an industrial policy to be competitive with China and the United States,” the French president told reporters last week. “The results we're seeing in Dunkirk and across France aren't by chance.”

Matthias Schmidt, a European automotive analyst, says Macron “has his back to the wall” as he scrambles to build up France’s defences against a flood of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) that are soon expected to hit the market.

“His whole strategy is to try and attract inward investment and to be able to say if we have part of the puzzle, it will attract other players to northern France to benefit from this battery facility and it will be a positive multiplier,” Schmidt added.

By comparison, the UK response has been cautious, even as homegrown firms such as AMTE Power have said they may up sticks for America.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, told Sky News last month that subsidies are “wasteful”.

But Dr Andy Palmer, the former Aston Martin boss who is known as the “godfather of EVs” for his work launching the Nissan Leaf, says: “The simple fact is, at the moment, the UK is not competitive.”

Speaking from Spain, where the battery company he chairs, InoBat, is mulling investment, he says: “You can argue all you want about the economics and politics of monetarism and free markets but the reality is that anyone running a company has to look at what is best for their shareholders, so you have to take account of what support is on offer from different countries at the moment.”

He has also found it harder to secure meetings with the British government’s business department compared to, for example, the Spanish government, “where you can get a direct meeting with the prime minister” if you are thinking about building a battery factory.

One possible reason for that difficulty may be the political turmoil of recent times. Britain has had seven secretaries of state for business in the past five years alone.

A recent “business connect” meeting between senior ministers and business leaders last month descended into acrimony, as executives from top companies complained of high taxes and a recurring “Groundhog Day” of waiting for policy announcements.

By contrast, one British executive who was at the Choose France summit says the mood was buoyant.

“It was impressive,” the executive added. “They are pushing credibly for reforms and they are pushing hard.”

Critics still point to what can be a hostile environment for investors in France’s economy. It has a heavily unionised workforce that opposes change and has labour laws that make it difficult to sack even the worst-performing staff.

Those drawbacks were on prominent display on Monday as demonstrators held noisy protests against Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64.

However, it seemed not to put executives off: companies used the summit to announce €13bn worth of investments in France.

Macron hopes Musk will be the next to get out his chequebook. Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt look on with envy.

