France's Air Liquide posts first quarter revenue growth

A car powered by hydrogen stands on the Air Liquide plant site. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

French industrial gases company Air Liquide posted a growth of 2.1% on a comparable basis with the first quarter of last year.

Published sales were down 7.3%, due to the decline in energy prices as well as negative currency impacts.

Gas & Services revenue reached €6.4 billion ($6.8 billion), up by 2.0% on a comparable basis.

As published, revenue for gas and services were down 7.8% in the first quarter of 2024, penalized by unfavorable energy (-5.7%) and currency (-4.1%) impacts.

Revenue in global markets and technologies totaled €200 million in the first quarter, up 4.7%.

Order intake for group projects and third-party customers amounted to €176 million.

Consolidated revenue from engineering and construction totaled €92 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 6.5%.

In 2024, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.