U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.75
    +13.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,479.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,976.00
    +88.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.58
    +0.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,008.10
    +12.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6910
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,092.09
    +692.14 (+2.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.99
    +14.78 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,435.41
    +18.94 (+0.07%)
     

France's Atos posts higher-than-expected Q1 sales

Mathieu Rosemain
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Atos company's logo during a presentation of the new Bull sequana supercomputer in Paris

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) -Struggling French IT consulting firm Atos posted higher-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, driven by its cybersecurity and digital transformation unit Eviden, as the groups works on a costly split-up plan.

First-quarter revenue was up 2.8% from a year earlier to 2.81 billion euros ($3.11 billion). This beat the 2.75 billion-euro consensus compiled by the company, based on 11 analyst estimates.

Eviden, which the group plans to spin-off by the end of the year, posted a 9.5% growth in sales on an organic basis to 1.33 billion euros, offsetting a 2.6% drop in sales at Atos' loss-making Tech Foundations IT consulting legacy activities.

The quarter was notably marked by a withdrawal by Airbus, the world's largest planemaker, from a plan to buy a minority stake in Eviden.

The group confirmed its full-year targets, including a group revenue organic growth in the range of -1% to 1% in 2023 and an operating margin between 4% to 5%.

Atos said its much-expected shareholders meeting will take place on June 28, following strong criticisms from some investors against the company's board.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)