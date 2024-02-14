Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,974.75
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,325.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,702.25
    +25.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.00
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.80
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.85
    +1.92 (+13.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2611
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4590
    -0.2720 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    49,598.74
    -420.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

France's Capgemini sees slower revenue growth in 2024

Reuters
·1 min read
Capgemini logo at the company's office in Nantes

(Reuters) -French IT consulting group Capgemini on Wednesday forecast slower revenue growth for 2024, anticipating a soft environment in the first half of the year.

"The Group is well-equipped to improve its performance in 2024, while the environment is expected to remain soft in the first half," Chief Executive Officer Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

The Paris-based firm expects its revenue to remain flat or at best grow 3% in constant currency terms this year. It also projected the operating profit margin to be in the range of 13.3% to 13.6% this year. Margin stood at 13.3% last year.

Capgemini's full-year revenue rose 4.4% to 22.52 billion euros ($24.13 billion), settling near the lower end of its projected 4%-7% growth, as economic challenges and rising geopolitical tensions led to a gradual market slowdown last year.

In the fourth quarter, the group's revenue was 5.62 billion euros, down 0.2% at constant exchange rates.

The group's headcount stood at 340,400 workers at end-December, a 5% fall from a year earlier.

The board proposed a full-year 2023 dividend of 3.40 euro per share, up from 3.25 euros per share for 2022.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Advertisement