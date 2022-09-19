U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.84
    +14.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.70
    +6.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.22 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2160
    +0.3100 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.33
    +127.24 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.79
    +16.97 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the death of Mahsa Amini

·1 min read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrest and violence that lead to the death of Mahsa Amini on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the death of the Iranian woman at the hands of Iran's morality police is "profoundly shocking" and called for a transparent investigation to shed light on the circumstances of her death.

It added that France reaffirmed its commitment to counter violence against women and girls all over the world and would continue to advocate in favour of the generalisation of the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women. (Reporting by Layli Foroudi)

